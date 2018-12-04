IDP free agent report: Week 14

Week 14 brings round one of the fantasy playoffs in most formats. With any luck, your squad is still playing for something this time of year. Even if you aren’t but you are playing in some keeper/dynasty format, I’ll still try to have something available for you to try and better position yourself for a run next year. While it’s win-or-go-home territory this deep into the season, you still need to position yourself for unforeseen circumstances. Superstar fantasy players can go from being the heart of your team to contributing nothing overnight and if you don’t have the depth to roll with the punches, your team won’t succeed.