Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 14

With the fantasy postseason nigh, running back handcuffs are more important than ever.
And if we’re talking about a handcuff to a top-shelf RB1 playing on one of the league’s most potent offenses, double and triple down on that first statement.
With the fantasy postseason nigh, running back handcuffs are more important than ever.
And if we’re talking about a handcuff to a top-shelf RB1 playing on one of the league’s most potent offenses, double and triple down on that first statement.
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
The hardest part about the fantasy playoffs for most team owners is that it coincides with the time of year when teams start falling to (…)
There were more big injuries in Week 13. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, the (…)
Week 14 brings round one of the fantasy playoffs in most formats. With any luck, your squad is still playing for something this time of year. (…)
A down week in the NFL shouldn’t have gamers depressed entering the fantasy playoffs.
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team (…)