Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 14

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Jacksonville
|Tennessee
|4
|-4
|37.5
|16.75
|20.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|Buffalo
|3.5
|-3.5
|38
|17.25
|20.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|Washington
|-3.5
|3.5
|41
|22.25
|18.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans
|Tampa Bay
|-8
|8
|55.5
|31.75
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Miami
|-7.5
|7.5
|47
|27.25
|19.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Kansas City
|6.5
|-6.5
|53
|23.25
|29.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Houston
|4.5
|-4.5
|49
|22.25
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Green Bay
|6
|-6
|49
|21.5
|27.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|Cleveland
|-1
|1
|47
|24
|23
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Denver
|San Francisco
|-5.5
|5.5
|44.5
|25
|19.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Cincinnati
|LA Chargers
|14
|-14
|47.5
|16.75
|30.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Detroit
|Arizona
|-2.5
|2.5
|40.5
|21.5
|19
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Pittsburgh
|Oakland
|-10.5
|10.5
|51.5
|31
|20.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Philadelphia
|Dallas
|3.5
|-3.5
|43
|19.75
|23.25
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|LA Rams
|Chicago
|-3
|3
|52.5
|27.75
|24.75
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|3
|-3
|45
|21
|24