Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 14

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Jacksonville Tennessee 4 -4 37.5 16.75 20.75
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets Buffalo 3.5 -3.5 38 17.25 20.75
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Washington -3.5 3.5 41 22.25 18.75
SUN 1:00 PM New Orleans Tampa Bay -8 8 55.5 31.75 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM New England Miami -7.5 7.5 47 27.25 19.75
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Kansas City 6.5 -6.5 53 23.25 29.75
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Houston 4.5 -4.5 49 22.25 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Green Bay 6 -6 49 21.5 27.5
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Cleveland -1 1 47 24 23
SUN 4:05 PM Denver San Francisco -5.5 5.5 44.5 25 19.5
SUN 4:05 PM Cincinnati LA Chargers 14 -14 47.5 16.75 30.75
SUN 4:25 PM Detroit Arizona -2.5 2.5 40.5 21.5 19
SUN 4:25 PM Pittsburgh Oakland -10.5 10.5 51.5 31 20.5
SUN 4:25 PM Philadelphia Dallas 3.5 -3.5 43 19.75 23.25
SUN 8:20 PM LA Rams Chicago -3 3 52.5 27.75 24.75
MON 8:15 PM Minnesota Seattle 3 -3 45 21 24

