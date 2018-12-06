DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 14

Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary but might not be on many lineup cards. Each week we’ll release our top DFS value plays and bargain basement plays to help fill out your lineups.
THE LATEST
Lineup Management 15m ago
Week 14 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
Game Picks 23m ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 14
Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.
Lineup Management 25m ago
Start bench list: Week 14
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 15hr ago
Week 14 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Analysis 1d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 14
Red zone production is a key factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 1d ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 14
Early look at the Vegas odds and teams to target or avoid this week in daily fantasy play.
Roster Management 2d ago
Free agent forecast: Week 14
Who you should be targeting this week as a free agent pickup.
Roster Management 2d ago
Fantasy market report: Week 14
The hardest part about the fantasy playoffs for most team owners is that it coincides with the time of year when teams start falling to (…)
Player Analysis 2d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 14
With the fantasy postseason nigh, running back handcuffs are more important than ever. And if we’re talking about a handcuff to a (…)