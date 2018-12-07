DFS fantasy domination: Week 14

Happy first week of the fantasy playoffs. Hopefully, most of you are on bye in your season long leagues, and you are taking advantage of the one-week vacation to explore the profitable world of DFS. For others among you, you may find yourself done for the regular season. Fortunately, with DFS the season doesn’t end until the Championship games. With a series of crazy injuries to starting RBs, the volume-values will be all over the place this week. Read on to find out which of these values you truly want in your lineup and which ones are purely fool’s gold.