The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 14 studs, duds and sleepers

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!

All of the remaining Week 14 games are explored, covering which players are must-starts, those to avoid, and lesser heralded names to help. Looking for a last-minute push to get that lineup sorted out? We have you covered!

Please also be sure to check out The Huddle’s Blitzed podcast for unique insight to all that is the fantasy football season.

Listen here to get into The Huddle!