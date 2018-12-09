Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
THE LATEST
Podcast 14hr ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 14 studs, duds and sleepers
A fantasy football spin around the NFL to talk all of the remaining games.
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 14
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team (…)
Game Analysis 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 14
That was an interesting Thursday night game. We’re coming into Week 14 with Kelvin Benjamin on the Chiefs and right when you needed (…)
DFS 2d ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 14
Happy first week of the fantasy playoffs. Hopefully, most of you are on bye in your season long leagues, and you are taking advantage of (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Week 14 start bench tool
Weekly player advice, analysis and projected stats displayed using your custom myHuddle leagues.
DFS 3d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 14
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 14
Our staff makes weekly picks for both straight up and against the spread.
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start bench list: Week 14
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 4d ago
Week 14 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.