Fantasy market report: Week 15

There is a habit at this time of year for the fantasy owners who aren’t still competing for a championship to look back on their season and see the players they were ahead of the curve on that they acquired and those who were swings and misses – most of us had plenty of both.
THE LATEST
Statistical Analysis 3hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 15
The Oakland Raiders may be only 3-10, but they’re definite factor in the postseason chase. And, no, we’re not talking about their (…)
Injury Analysis 3hr ago
Player injury report: Week 15
There were more big injuries in Week 14. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Podcast 3hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 103
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look (…)
IDP Analysis 3hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 15
It is week 15 and it’s crunch time. The first round byes are over with for the top seeds and the battle-hardened lower seeds are (…)
Statistical Analysis 12hr ago
Figures, Flukes and Feelings: Week 15
A look back at Week 14 with an eye on what may be to come in the fantasy football playoffs.
Game Analysis 19hr ago
Tunnel vision of Week 14
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy impact of Week 14
A game-by-game breakdown of the fantasy football impact of Sunday’s action.
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)
Podcast 3d ago
The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 14 studs, duds and sleepers
A fantasy football spin around the NFL to talk all of the remaining games.