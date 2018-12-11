IDP free agent report: Week 15

It is week 15 and it’s crunch time. The first round byes are over with for the top seeds and the battle-hardened lower seeds are ready to test their mettle for a chance to play for a championship in one short week. With any luck, your team is still playing for something this week. Thankfully, there weren’t too many major injuries that should affect your lineup in a big way in week 14. That said, I’ll have a few nuggets to recommend to patch up a couple weak spots if you need. For those whose playoffs are over, I’ll have a few dynasty pickups for recommendation as well.