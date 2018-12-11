USA Today Sports

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 15

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 15

Statistical Analysis

Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 15

The Oakland Raiders may be only 3-10, but they’re definite factor in the postseason chase.

And, no, we’re not talking about their surprising 24-21 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon.

, , , , , , Statistical Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home