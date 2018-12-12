USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 15

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 15

DFS

Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM LA Chargers Kansas City 3.5 -3.5 53 24.75 28.25
SAT 4:30 PM Houston NY Jets -6 6 41.5 23.75 17.75
SAT 8:20 PM Cleveland Denver 3 -3 45.5 21.25 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay Chicago 5.5 -5.5 45 19.75 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Buffalo 2.5 -2.5 38.5 18 20.5
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Baltimore 8 -8 46.5 19.25 27.25
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Atlanta 9 -9 44 17.5 26.5
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland Cincinnati 3 -3 45.5 21.25 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee NY Giants 2.5 -2.5 43.5 20.5 23
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Minnesota 7 -7 43.5 18.25 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Washington Jacksonville 7 -7 36 14.5 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas Indianapolis 3 -3 47 22 25
SUN 4:05 PM Seattle San Francisco -6 6 44 25 19
SUN 4:25 PM New England Pittsburgh -2.5 2.5 49.5 26 23.5
SUN 8:20 PM Philadelphia LA Rams 9 -9 53.5 22.25 31.25
MON 8:15 PM New Orleans Carolina -6.5 6.5 52 29.25 22.75

, , , DFS

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home