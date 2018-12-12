Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 15

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|LA Chargers
|Kansas City
|3.5
|-3.5
|53
|24.75
|28.25
|SAT
|4:30 PM
|Houston
|NY Jets
|-6
|6
|41.5
|23.75
|17.75
|SAT
|8:20 PM
|Cleveland
|Denver
|3
|-3
|45.5
|21.25
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|Chicago
|5.5
|-5.5
|45
|19.75
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Buffalo
|2.5
|-2.5
|38.5
|18
|20.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|8
|-8
|46.5
|19.25
|27.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Atlanta
|9
|-9
|44
|17.5
|26.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Cincinnati
|3
|-3
|45.5
|21.25
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|NY Giants
|2.5
|-2.5
|43.5
|20.5
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Minnesota
|7
|-7
|43.5
|18.25
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|Jacksonville
|7
|-7
|36
|14.5
|21.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|Indianapolis
|3
|-3
|47
|22
|25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Seattle
|San Francisco
|-6
|6
|44
|25
|19
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New England
|Pittsburgh
|-2.5
|2.5
|49.5
|26
|23.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Philadelphia
|LA Rams
|9
|-9
|53.5
|22.25
|31.25
|MON
|8:15 PM
|New Orleans
|Carolina
|-6.5
|6.5
|52
|29.25
|22.75