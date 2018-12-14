USA Today Sports

Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

Game Analysis

Six points with David Dorey: Week 15

Final two weeks of the fantasy season (for most) and that means most of your league is just watching. The final weeks are what it is all about and we’ve had so many injuries here at the end of the season that the final fantasy games are going off differently than how the season started. I proclaim this the “Year of the Backup”.

, , , , Game Analysis, General Fantasy Analysis

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home