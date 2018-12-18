Fantasy market report: Week 16

There has been a lot of attention paid to the rookie draft class of 2018 among the quarterbacks and how much the NFL is going to be impacted by the one-year infusion of talent at the position. It’s rare to see five rookie quarterbacks being viewed as the cornerstones of their franchise, but we’re already seeing the maturation process underway with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson – all of whom are going to enter training camp next year as the presumptive starter.