IDP free agent report: Week 16

Week 16 is the championship game for most leagues and my opening to you remains the same. I hope your team is still playing in meaningful games at this point in the season. Pickings are as slim as they ever get as trades are closed and the waiver wire has been scoured over for close to four months now. With all but two teams eliminated in almost all leagues, you’ll see a dynasty slant on the Free Agent Report much heavier than usual but I’ll do my best to give you an option or two to cover an injuries.