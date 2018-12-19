Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 16

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|SAT
|4:30 PM
|Washington
|Tennessee
|10
|-10
|37
|13.5
|23.5
|SAT
|8:30 PM
|Baltimore
|LA Chargers
|4.5
|-4.5
|45
|20.25
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Cleveland
|7
|-7
|45
|19
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Dallas
|7
|-7
|46.5
|19.75
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Detroit
|-5.5
|5.5
|43.5
|24.5
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|New England
|12.5
|-12.5
|44.5
|16
|28.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Green Bay
|NY Jets
|1
|-1
|44
|21.5
|22.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Houston
|Philadelphia
|1
|-1
|45
|22
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Carolina
|3
|-3
|47
|22
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Giants
|Indianapolis
|9
|-9
|46.5
|18.75
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Miami
|4
|-4
|39
|17.5
|21.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|LA Rams
|Arizona
|-14
|14
|47.5
|30.75
|16.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Chicago
|San Francisco
|-4
|4
|42.5
|23.25
|19.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Pittsburgh
|New Orleans
|6
|-6
|53.5
|23.75
|29.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Kansas City
|Seattle
|-2.5
|2.5
|53.5
|28
|25.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Denver
|Oakland
|-2.5
|2.5
|44.5
|23.5
|21