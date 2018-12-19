Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 16

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SAT 4:30 PM Washington Tennessee 10 -10 37 13.5 23.5
SAT 8:30 PM Baltimore LA Chargers 4.5 -4.5 45 20.25 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Cleveland 7 -7 45 19 26
SUN 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Dallas 7 -7 46.5 19.75 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Detroit -5.5 5.5 43.5 24.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo New England 12.5 -12.5 44.5 16 28.5
SUN 1:00 PM Green Bay NY Jets 1 -1 44 21.5 22.5
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Philadelphia 1 -1 45 22 23
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Carolina 3 -3 47 22 25
SUN 1:00 PM NY Giants Indianapolis 9 -9 46.5 18.75 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Miami 4 -4 39 17.5 21.5
SUN 4:05 PM LA Rams Arizona -14 14 47.5 30.75 16.75
SUN 4:05 PM Chicago San Francisco -4 4 42.5 23.25 19.25
SUN 4:25 PM Pittsburgh New Orleans 6 -6 53.5 23.75 29.75
SUN 8:20 PM Kansas City Seattle -2.5 2.5 53.5 28 25.5
MON 8:15 PM Denver Oakland -2.5 2.5 44.5 23.5 21

