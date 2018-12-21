DFS fantasy domination: Week 16

It is Championship Week for regular season-long fantasy, but for us DFS players, it is just another day of grinding. A lot of the non-degenerates will be busy planning for their holidays, so there may be some overlay on the smaller sites. Use this holiday distraction to line your own pockets with Christmas spending money. Also remember, sharing the wonderful world of DFS with your friends and family this holiday season is a great way to distract each other from some of the headaches associated with gathering with your family. The opportunity to win money is one of the best gifts you can give and receive.