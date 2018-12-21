DFS fantasy domination: Week 16

It is Championship Week for regular season-long fantasy, but for us DFS players, it is just another day of grinding. A lot of the non-degenerates will be busy planning for their holidays, so there may be some overlay on the smaller sites. Use this holiday distraction to line your own pockets with Christmas spending money. Also remember, sharing the wonderful world of DFS with your friends and family this holiday season is a great way to distract each other from some of the headaches associated with gathering with your family. The opportunity to win money is one of the best gifts you can give and receive.
THE LATEST
DFS 1d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 16
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Start bench list: Week 16
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 16
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Projections 2d ago
Week 16 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 16
Red zone production is a key factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 16
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Statistical Analysis 3d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 16
Championship week is upon us in the majority of fantasy leagues, and it’s always interesting, once everything is said and done, to scan (…)