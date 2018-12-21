Six points with David Dorey: Week 16

Championship Week! But it is for only two teams in every league. Sure, there are some that continue to use Week 17 but mostly out of allegiance to the past. Week 15 had so many missing players and head-scratching flops that winning was more like running through a minefield and living than going toe to toe in a fair fight.
THE LATEST
DFS 13hr ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 16
It is Championship Week for regular season-long fantasy, but for us DFS players, it is just another day of grinding. A lot of the (…)
DFS 1d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 16
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Start bench list: Week 16
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 16
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
Player Projections 2d ago
Week 16 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 16
Red zone production is a key factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 16
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)