The Huddle Up! Podcast: Week 16 studs, duds and sleepers

The newest creation from the award-winning team of fantasy football experts at The Huddle delivers cutting-edge insight to make championship-caliber decisions at every turn. Hosted by Cory Bonini, he’s joined by Huddle staff members and industry veterans to not only answer pressing fantasy questions but teach you how to be a better player. It’s time to get in the game and Huddle Up!
Fighting through a cold, The Huddle’s Cory Bonini talks fantasy footballers through the top studs, duds and sleepers for each matchup of the championship week. Please be sure to like and rate on your preferred podcast platform.
Update: Todd Gurley is now expected to be a game-time decision.