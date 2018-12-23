USA Today Sports

Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Game Day

Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

, , Game Day

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home