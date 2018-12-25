Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 17

Hard as it may be to believe, Christmas is upon us and the 2018 fantasy season has played itself out in the majority of leagues.

We normally train most of the focus forward in this weekly space, but with the above in mind we’re going to use the final TT&T of the season to look back on the year that was Fantasy 2018. More specifically, we’re selecting a stud, dud and surprise at each of the four major fantasy positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end) and examine what impact they had on the current season and beyond.