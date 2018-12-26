Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 17

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Buffalo
|3.5
|-3.5
|38.5
|17.5
|21
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Green Bay
|7.5
|-7.5
|45
|18.75
|26.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Houston
|7
|-7
|40.5
|16.75
|23.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|New England
|13.5
|-13.5
|45.5
|16
|29.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Carolina
|New Orleans
|7.5
|-7.5
|44.5
|18.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|NY Giants
|6.5
|-6.5
|42.5
|18
|24.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|1
|-1
|51.5
|25.25
|26.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|6
|-6
|41
|17.5
|23.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Philadelphia
|Washington
|-6.5
|6.5
|42
|24.25
|17.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|13.5
|-13.5
|54
|20.25
|33.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|5
|-5
|41
|18
|23
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Cincinnati
|Pittsburgh
|14.5
|-14.5
|45.5
|15.5
|30
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|LA Chargers
|Denver
|-6.5
|6.5
|41.5
|24
|17.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|San Francisco
|LA Rams
|10
|-10
|50
|20
|30
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Arizona
|Seattle
|13.5
|-13.5
|40
|13.25
|26.75
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Indianapolis
|Tennessee
|-3
|3
|44
|23.5
|20.5