Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 17

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Buffalo 3.5 -3.5 38.5 17.5 21
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Green Bay 7.5 -7.5 45 18.75 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Houston 7 -7 40.5 16.75 23.75
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets New England 13.5 -13.5 45.5 16 29.5
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina New Orleans 7.5 -7.5 44.5 18.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas NY Giants 6.5 -6.5 42.5 18 24.5
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Tampa Bay 1 -1 51.5 25.25 26.25
SUN 4:25 PM Cleveland Baltimore 6 -6 41 17.5 23.5
SUN 4:25 PM Philadelphia Washington -6.5 6.5 42 24.25 17.75
SUN 4:25 PM Oakland Kansas City 13.5 -13.5 54 20.25 33.75
SUN 4:25 PM Chicago Minnesota 5 -5 41 18 23
SUN 4:25 PM Cincinnati Pittsburgh 14.5 -14.5 45.5 15.5 30
SUN 4:25 PM LA Chargers Denver -6.5 6.5 41.5 24 17.5
SUN 4:25 PM San Francisco LA Rams 10 -10 50 20 30
SUN 4:25 PM Arizona Seattle 13.5 -13.5 40 13.25 26.75
SUN 8:20 PM Indianapolis Tennessee -3 3 44 23.5 20.5

