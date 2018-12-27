DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 17

Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will produce at a lower salary but might not be on many lineup cards. Each week we’ll release our top DFS value plays and bargain basement plays to help fill out your lineups.
THE LATEST
Player Analysis 4hr ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 17
Red zone production is a key factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 14hr ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 17
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Player injury update: Week 17
There were more big injuries in Week 16. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups. (…)
Statistical Analysis 2d ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 17
Hard as it may be to believe, Christmas is upon us and the 2018 fantasy season has played itself out in the majority of leagues. We (…)
Roster Management 2d ago
Fantasy market watch: Week 17
In most fantasy leagues, championships were decided in Week 16 and the process ahead to 2019 has already begun. A lot can change between now (…)
Podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 105
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a very (…)
IDP Analysis 2d ago
IDP free agent report: Week 17
Week 17 brings the last regular season game in the NFL and the conclusion of many fantasy leagues. If you are still playing for (…)
Game Analysis 3d ago
Tunnel vision of week 16
Start your week with in-depth analysis of the weekend’s key happenings, statistics and injuries.
Game Day 4d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 16
Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is (…)