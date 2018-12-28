DFS fantasy domination: Week 17

Welcome to the wild west of DFS, Week 17. Several teams will be resting players (if not for the full game for at least part of it). This means that finding value and finding volume are crucial. Some matchups that may look sweet on paper, could be thwarted by coach’s decisions to rest crucial players (I see you Chris Carson). Make sure you follow me at @NewClearHarley for any status updates on Sunday morning. Also make sure to check back during the NFL playoffs as the Dominator will deliver you the best Pay to Plays, Stay Aways, and Value Plays right up until the Super Bowl!