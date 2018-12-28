Friday walkthrough: Week 17

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.
THE LATEST
Positional Analysis 13hr ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 17
The Week 17 Tunnel Vision will have the annual Huddle Awards for all the fantasy positions. At this late date in the season, I thought it (…)
DFS 23hr ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 17
Welcome to the wild west of DFS, Week 17. Several teams will be resting players (if not for the full game for at least part of it). (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Start bench list: Week 17
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 1d ago
Week 17 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Game Picks 1d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 17
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
DFS 1d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 17
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)
Player Analysis 2d ago
Red zone breakdown: Week 17
Red zone production is a key factor in determining fantasy success. Every Wednesday throughout the season we’ll examine red zone (…)
DFS 2d ago
Vegas odds chart for DFS play: Week 17
A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a (…)