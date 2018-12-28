Six points with David Dorey: Week 17

The Week 17 Tunnel Vision will have the annual Huddle Awards for all the fantasy positions. At this late date in the season, I thought it was interesting to see where the active NFL players are in relation to the all-time career records.
- Passing Yards
1. Drew Brees – 74,437
2. Peyton Manning – 71,940
3. Brett Favre – 71,838
4. Tom Brady – 70,264
5. Dan Marino – 61,361
6. Ben Roethlisberger – 55,907
7. Eli Manning – 55,680
8. Philip Rivers – 54,480 Drew Brees was replaced by Philip Rivers and has three years on him. But Rivers would need to pass for 6,652 yards per year to catch up in three years. Brady would need a full season to catch up to where Brees is now. Once you reach 60,000 yards, it becomes very rare air. Remember Joe Montana? Only 40,551 yards.
- Rushing Yards
1. Emmitt Smith – 18,355
2. Walter Payton – 16,726
3. Barry Sanders – 15,369
4. Frank Gore – 14,748
5. Curtis Martin – 14,101
6. LaDainian Tomlinson – 13,684
7. Jerome Bettis – 13,662
8. Adrian Peterson – 13,318 Frank Gore is already the No. 4 rusher of all-time. Adrian Peterson would have been even higher without having been suspended for a year. The next closest active player is No. 26 LeSean McCoy with 10,580 yards.
- Receiving Yards
1. Jerry Rice – 22,895
2. Larry Fitzgerald – 16,243
3. Terrell Owens – 15,934
4. Randy Moss – 15,292
5. Isaac Bruce – 15,208
6. Tony Gonzalez – 15,127
7. Tim Brown – 14,934
8. Steve Smith – 14,731
15,000 yards seems like the ceiling for mortals. Fitzgerald says he wants to play, but he’d still need at least six very healthy years to reach Rice. The second best active player is No. 22 Brandon Marshall with 12.351 yards and then No. 28 Antonio Gates with 11,841.
- Total Touchdowns (rushing and receiving)
1. Jerry Rice – 207
2. Emmitt Smith – 175
3. LaDainian Tomlinson – 162
4. Randy Moss – 156
Terrell Owens – 156
6. Marcus Allen – 144
7. Marshall Faulk – 136
8. Cris Carter – 130
The nearest active players were No. 12 Antonio Gates (116), No. 14 Larry Fitzgerald (115), and No. 15 Adrian Peterson (112).
- Receiving Yards per Game
1. Julio Jones – 96.3
2. Odell Beckham – 92.8
3. Antonio Brown – 86.2
4. Calvin Johnson – 86.1
5. Michael Thoams – 81.7
6. A.J. Green – 80.2
7. Mike Evans – 78.9
8. DeAndre Hopkins – 77.6 Want proof the NFL is a passing league now? Seven of the Top-8 all-time for yards per game are still playing and Calvin Johnson played just three years ago. The next closest active receivers are No. 12 T.Y Hilton (75.1), No. 15 Keenan Allen (74.5) and, sadly, No. 16 Josh Gordon (73.6).
- Passing Yards per Game
1. Drew Brees – 282.0
2. Andrew Luck – 275.1
3. Matthew Stafford – 273.3
4. Peyton Manning – 270.5
5. Matt Ryan – 267.9
6. Kirk Cousins – 264.6
7. Tom Brady – 262.2
8. Aaron Rodgers – 261.7 This list is fluid since every game updates the overall averages. Matt Stafford is No. 3 of all time? Kirk Cousins is better than Aaron Rodgers? They are for now.