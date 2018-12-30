Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 17

List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
THE LATEST
Podcast 21hr ago
2018 fantasy football player awards and honors
A review of the most deserving fantasy football performances in 2018.
Injury Analysis 2d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 17
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team (…)
Positional Analysis 2d ago
Six points with David Dorey: Week 17
The Week 17 Tunnel Vision will have the annual Huddle Awards for all the fantasy positions. At this late date in the season, I thought it (…)
DFS 2d ago
DFS fantasy domination: Week 17
Welcome to the wild west of DFS, Week 17. Several teams will be resting players (if not for the full game for at least part of it). (…)
Lineup Management 3d ago
Start bench list: Week 17
Old school static list of players tiered by their start/bench viability.
Player Projections 3d ago
Week 17 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHuddle scoring.
Game Picks 3d ago
Office pool pick'em: Week 17
The Huddle staff makes its weekly game picks every Thursday. Picks are based both on which team will actually win the game and also which (…)
DFS 3d ago
DFS value plays and bargain basements: Week 17
Everyone knows to start Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley most weeks in DFS. What can bring home the money in is finding players who will (…)