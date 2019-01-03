NFL playoff winners: home vs. visitor from 2008 to 2017

For the last 10 years, there are patterns for whether a playoff game was won by the home (H) or the visiting (V) teams:

Wildcard Rounds

There is no real pattern here. Last year, it was split between home and away. The two previous years were either all visitors or all home teams.

2008 Winners

H – Indianapolis 17, San Diego 23

V – Baltimore 27, Miami 9

V – Philadelphia 26, Minnesota 14

H – Atlanta 24, Arizona 30

V – New York Jets 24, Cincinnati 14

V – Baltimore 33, New England 14

H – Philadelphia 14, Dallas 34

H – Green Bay 45, Arizona 51

H – New Orleans 36, Seattle 41

V – NY Jets 17, Indianapolis 16

V – Baltimore 30, Kansas City 7

V – Green Bay 21, Philadelphia 16

H – Cincinnati 10, Houston 31

H – Detroit 28, New Orleans 45

H – Atlanta 2, New York Giants 24

H – Pittsburgh 23, Denver 29

H – Indianapolis 9, Baltimore 24

H – Cincinnati 13, Houston 19

H – Minnesota 10, Green Bay 24

V – Seattle 24, Washington 14

H – Kansas City 44, Indianapolis 45

V – San Francisco 23, Green Bay 20

V – New Orleans 26, Philadelphia 24

V – San Diego 27, Cincinnati 10

H – Arizona 16, Panthers 27

V – Baltimore 30, Steelers 17

H – Bengals 10, Colts 26

H – Lions 20, Cowboys 24

V – Chiefs 30, Texans 0

V – Steelers 18, Bengals 16

V – Seahawks 10, Vikings 9

V – Packers 35, Redskins 18

H – Raiders 14, Texans 27

H – Lions 6, Seahawks 26

H – Dolphins 12, Steelers 30

H – Giants 13, Packers 38

V – Titans 22, Chiefs 21

V – Falcons 26, Rams 13

H – Bills 3, Jaguars 10

H – Panthers 26, Saints 31

Divisional Rounds

The divisional round almost always contains just one road win. That varied in 2015 with all home teams and then in 2016 with a very unusual split between road and home venues. It got back on track last year. Only one team that had a bye and home field cannot capitalize on that advantage.

2008 Winners

V – Baltimore 13, Tennessee 10

V – Arizona 33, Carolina 13

V – Philadelphia 23, New York Giants 11

H – San Diego 24, Pittsburgh 35

H – Baltimore 3, Indianapolis 20

V – New York Jets 17, San Diego 14

H – Arizona 14, New Orleans 45

H – Dallas 3, Minnesota 34

H – Baltimore 24, Pittsburgh 31

V – Green Bay 48, Atlanta 21

H – Seattle 24, Chicago 35

V – NY Jets 28, New England 21

H – New Orleans 32, San Francisco 36

H – Denver 10, New England 45

H – Houston 13, Baltimore 20

V – NY Giants 37, Green Bay 20

V – Baltimore 38, Denver 35

H – Houston 28, New England 41

H – Seattle 28, Atlanta 30

H – Green Bay 31, San Francisco 45

H – New Orleans 15, Seattle 23

H – Indianapolis 22, New England 43

V – San Francisco 23, Carolina 10

H – San Diego 17, Denver 24

H – Ravens 31, Patriots 35

H – Panthers 17, Seahawks 31

H – Cowboys 21, Packers 26

V – Colts 24, Broncos 13

H – Chiefs 20, Patriots 27

H – Packers 20, Cardinals 26

H – Seahawks 24, Panthers 31

H – Steelers 16, Broncos 23

H – Seahawks 20, Falcons 36

H – Texans 16, Patriots 34

V – Packers 34, Cowboys 31

V – Steelers 18, Chiefs 16

H – Falcons 10, Eagles 15

H – Titans 14, Patriots 35

H – Saints 24, Vikings 29

V – Jaguars 45, Steelers 42

Championship Rounds

This is why home field is so important and why the Patriots do so well in the postseason. Each of the last five years witnessed all home teams win. 2012 was an extreme outlier with both visitors winning, but pushing all your chips on home teams for the last five years paid off 100%.