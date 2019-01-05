Friday walkthrough: Wild Card Week

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: None

BALTIMORE

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO

WR Allen Robinson (ribs) practiced fully all week and is not on the team’s final injury report.

DALLAS

No injuries of fantasy note.

HOUSTON

WR Keke Coutee (hamstring) was limited in practice all week but is expected to play despite his questionable tag.

INDIANAPOLIS

WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is again questionable and didn’t practice all week, but as has been the case for weeks, he’s expected to play. WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder, finger) was limited in practice all week but is expected to play through his questionable tag. WR Ryan Grant (toe) didn’t practice at all this week and will sit this one out.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Austin Ekeler (groin) practiced on a limited basis all week but is expected to play this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA

QB Carson Wentz (back) remains out, as does WR Mike Wallace (ankle).

SEATTLE

WR Doug Baldwin (shoulder) progressed from sitting out practice on Tuesday to a full workout on Thursday and was removed from the injury report.