Friday walkthrough: Divisional Week

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: None

DALLAS

WR Cole Beasley (ankle) didn’t practice this week but is likely to play through his questionable tag Saturday as he did last weekend. TE Blake Jarwin (ankle) also didn’t practice at all this week and is listed as questionable. The team remains hopeful he’ll be able to play but it’s looking less and less likely.

INDIANAPOLIS

WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) maintained his recent routine of not practicing all week, but he did not make the team’s final injury report. WR Ryan Grant (toe) remains out. WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder, finger) and TE Eric Ebron (hip) both missed practice time this week but neither are on the team’s final injury report.

KANSAS CITY

RB Spencer Ware (hamstring) and WR Sammy Watkins (foot) have missed significant time during the final weeks of the regular season. They both practiced on a limited basis all week and are listed as questionable. Their return to action for Saturday remains in up in the air, but of the two it appears that Watkins has the better chance of suiting up.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Melvin Gordon (knee) sat out practice on Wednesday but progressed to a full session on Friday and was removed from the team’s final injury report.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Todd Gurley (knee) progressed this week to a full practice on Thursday and was not on the team’s final injury report. He’s expected to return to action Saturday night.

NEW ENGLAND

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has practiced in full all week and is not listed on the team’s final injury report after missing their Week 17 game.

NEW ORLEANS

WR Ted Ginn (knee) sat out the meaningless Week 17 game but has practiced fully all week and is not listed on the team’s final injury report for Sunday’s playoff game.

PHILADELPHIA

QB Carson Wentz (back) remains out. WR Mike Wallace (ankle) made it to questionable status this week after putting in a week’s worth of limited practice sessions, so he has a shot at returning to the playing field for the first time since Week 2. WR Alshon Jeffery (ribs) wasn’t listed on the Eagles’ final injury report for Sunday’s game. He had his practice reps limited this week but was never in danger of not playing. WR Golden Tate (knee) was limited in practice early in the week but went fully on Friday and was removed from the final injury report.