2018 Player Efficiency Rankings

Lost in the total numbers are how well players did in various “per game” categories and such. These show how well top players matched up to others in his position.
|Passes Per TD
|Passes Per Sack
|Passes Per Interception
|Patrick Mahomes
|11.6
|Andrew Luck
|35.5
|Aaron Rodgers
|98.5
|Russell Wilson
|12.2
|Drew Brees
|28.8
|Drew Brees
|97.8
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|14.5
|Ben Roethlisberger
|28.1
|Matt Ryan
|86.9
|Drew Brees
|15.3
|Tom Brady
|27.1
|Dak Prescott
|65.8
|Philip Rivers
|15.9
|Joe Flacco
|23.7
|Alex Smith
|65.6
|Ryan Tannehill
|16.1
|Patrick Mahomes
|22.3
|Joe Flacco
|63.2
|Andrew Luck
|16.4
|Blaine Gabbert
|20.2
|Russell Wilson
|61.0
|Matt Ryan
|17.4
|Baker Mayfield
|19.4
|Kirk Cousins
|60.6
|Andy Dalton
|17.4
|Mitchell Trubisky
|18.1
|Carson Wentz
|57.3
|Jared Goff
|17.5
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|17.6
|Lamar Jackson
|56.7
No surprises with Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdowns but Russell Wilson always does a lot with whatever receivers he has. The improvements in the Colts offensive line have really paid off in keeping Andrew Luck standing up and throwing downfield. These teams gain an advantage with more time to throw. Aaron Rodgers showed his efficiency with three times as many passes thrown before any interception than any other quarterback.
|Completion %
|Rush Yards Per Game
|Pass Yards Per Game
|Drew Brees
|74%
|Josh Allen
|53
|Ben Roethlisberger
|321
|Kirk Cousins
|70%
|Lamar Jackson
|46
|Patrick Mahomes
|319
|Carson Wentz
|70%
|Cam Newton
|35
|Matt Ryan
|308
|Matt Ryan
|69%
|Deshaun Watson
|34
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|296
|Derek Carr
|69%
|Mitchell Trubisky
|30
|Jared Goff
|293
|Marcus Mariota
|69%
|Blake Bortles
|28
|Andrew Luck
|287
|Deshaun Watson
|68%
|Jameis Winston
|26
|Nick Mullens
|285
|Philip Rivers
|68%
|Marcus Mariota
|26
|Carson Wentz
|279
|Cam Newton
|68%
|Russell Wilson
|24
|Aaron Rodgers
|278
|Dak Prescott
|68%
|Dak Prescott
|19
|Joe Flacco
|274
It is interesting that several quarterbacks prone to rushing the ball still had high completion rates. 2019 will be an interesting year for the Bills with Josh Allen likely to improve as a passer and yet already he ranks tops in rushing yards per game – more than even Lamar Jackson. Three quarterbacks rated tops with more than 300 yards per game but top-dog Ben Roethlisberger is likely to fall without Antonio Brown this year.
|Yards Per Rush
|Rush Yards Per Game
|Total Yards Per Game
|C.J. Anderson
|6.0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|95.6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|133.4
|Jordan Wilkins
|5.6
|Todd Gurley
|89.4
|Todd Gurley
|130.8
|Aaron Jones
|5.5
|Joe Mixon
|83.4
|Saquon Barkley
|126.8
|Kerryon Johnson
|5.4
|Chris Carson
|82.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|122.8
|Phillip Lindsay
|5.4
|Saquon Barkley
|81.7
|Melvin Gordon III
|114.6
|Devontae Booker
|5.4
|Marlon Mack
|75.7
|James Conner
|113.1
|Matt Breida
|5.3
|Kareem Hunt
|74.9
|Kareem Hunt
|109.3
|Kalen Ballage
|5.3
|James Conner
|74.8
|Alvin Kamara
|106.1
|Gus Edwards
|5.2
|Melvin Gordon III
|73.8
|Joe Mixon
|104.6
|Austin Ekeler
|5.2
|Sony Michel
|71.6
|Chris Carson
|93.9
Surprising that so many rookies rushed for high yardage-per-carry like Jordan Wilkins, Kerryon Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Kalen Ballage and Gus Edwards. But none carried the ball as much as elite backs and Lindsay was the busiest with only 192 carries. Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley were tops in yardage, at least up through the Divisional Rounds of the playoffs.
|Receiving Yards Per Game
|Receiving Yards Per Catch
|Catches Per Game
|Julio Jones
|104.8
|Breshad Perriman
|21.3
|Michael Thomas
|7.8
|DeAndre Hopkins
|98.3
|Robert Foster
|20.0
|Davante Adams
|7.4
|Mike Evans
|95.3
|DeSean Jackson
|18.9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.2
|Tyreek Hill
|92.4
|Josh Gordon
|18.0
|Julio Jones
|7.1
|Davante Adams
|92.4
|Mike Evans
|17.7
|Adam Thielen
|7.1
|T.Y. Hilton
|90.7
|Dante Pettis
|17.3
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|6.9
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|89.1
|Marquise Goodwin
|17.2
|Antonio Brown
|6.9
|Michael Thomas
|87.8
|David Moore
|17.1
|Stefon Diggs
|6.8
|Odell Beckham Jr
|87.7
|John Brown
|17.0
|Keenan Allen
|6.5
|Antonio Brown
|86.5
|Tyreek Hill
|17.0
|Odell Beckham Jr
|6.4
Most interesting was the yards-per-catch stat that should be considered for 2019 valuations. Breshad Perriman, Robert Foster and Dante Pettis all showed up later in the year. Marquise Goodwin gets Jimmy Garoppolo back. At the least, these are players worth watching.
|Targets Per Game
|% Targets Caught
|Davante Adams
|11.3
|Michael Thomas
|85%
|Antonio Brown
|11.2
|Ryan Switzer
|82%
|Julio Jones
|10.6
|Tyler Lockett
|81%
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|10.4
|Phillip Dorsett
|76%
|Odell Beckham Jr
|10.3
|Chris Moore
|76%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|10.2
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|75%
|Stefon Diggs
|9.9
|Cole Beasley
|75%
|Adam Thielen
|9.6
|Danny Amendola
|75%
|Jarvis Landry
|9.3
|Adam Thielen
|74%
|Michael Thomas
|9.2
|Jaron Brown
|74%
While the higher the targets, the better the chance for catches. But more notable is how often they caught what they were thrown. Mostly this included the slot receivers with lower yards-per-catch but a valuable possession role.