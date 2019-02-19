Top ten late bloomers of 2018

It’s easy enough to look at overall stats from the previous year and assume that they came evenly distributed over the season. That’s not the case for many players though most with significant differences in their first and second parts of the season are due to declines. More interesting are the players that improved over the course of the season and that ended on a stronger note.

Such players often carry that improvement into the next year and yet are undervalued by those not aware of the progress and increase in production that they showed. Here are the ten players that saw increases in their production and offer more promise for 2019.