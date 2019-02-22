2019 NFL Combine invites, dates and activities

The NFL combine begins on February 26, when the groups begin showing up. This is the first chance to see the 2019 crop of rookies compared to each other and obtain measurables that are not controlled by a college athletic department hype machine.
They are staggered over four days in this order:
Tuesday – Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)
Wednesday – Group 4 (TE), Group 5 (QB, WO), Group 6 (QB, WO)
Thursday – Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)
Friday – Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)
Their schedules are the same, depending on the day they arrive:
Day 1 – Registration, orientation, interviews
Day 2 – Measurements, Medical Exams, Interviews
Day 3 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA meeting, Bench Press, Interviews
Day 4 – On-Field Workouts
The on-field workouts will be televised on the NFL channel.
Friday, March 1 (9 a.m. EST) – RB, OL, ST, K
Saturday, March 2 (10 a.m. EST) – QB, WR, TE
Sunday, March 3 (9 a.m. EST) DL, LB
Monday, March 4 (9 a.m. EST) DB
Below are the invited quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. The current consensus top-ranked players are listed first.
Quarterbacks
Top Ranked
Finley, Ryan; N.C. State
Haskins, Dwayne; Ohio St.
Jones, Daniel; Duke
Lock, Drew; Missouri
Murray, Kyler; Oklahoma
Rest of Field
Browning, Jake; Washington
Fitzgerald, Nick; Mississippi St.
Grier, Will; West Virginia
Jackson, Tyree; Buffalo
McSorley, Trace; Penn St.
Minshew, Gardner; Washington St.
Rypien, Brett; Boise St.
Shurmur, Kyle; Vanderbilt
Stick, Easton; North Dakota St.
Stidham, Jarrett; Auburn
Ta’amu, Jordan; Mississippi
Thorson, Clayton; Northwestern
Running Backs
Top Ranked
Brossette, Nick; LSU
Gaskin, Myles; Washington
Higdon, Karan; Michigan
Ingold, Alec; Wisconsin
Scott, LJ; Michigan St.
Singletary, Devin; Florida Atlantic
Snell, Benny; Kentucky
Rest of Field
Anderson, Rodney; Oklahoma
Armstead, Ryquell; Temple
Barnes, Alex; Kansas St.
Harris, Damien; Alabama
Henderson, Darrell; Memphis
Hill, Justice; Oklahoma St.
Holyfield, Elijah; Georgia
Homer, Travis; Miami
Jacobs, Josh; Alabama
Love, Bryce; Stanford
Mattison, Alexander; Boise St.
Montgomery, David; Iowa St.
Moore, Jalin; Appalachian St.
Ollison, Qadree; Pittsburgh
Pollard, Tony; Memphis
Sanders, Miles; Penn St.
Scarlett, Jordan; Florida
Weber, Mike; Ohio St.
Williams, Dexter; Notre Dame
Williams, James; Washington St.
Williams, Trayveon; Texas A&M
Wide Receivers
Top Ranked
Arcega-Whiteside, J.J.; Stanford
Brady, Tyre; Marshall
Brown, A.J.; Mississippi
Butler, Hakeem; Iowa St.
Hardman, Mecole; Georgia
Harmon, Kelvin; N.C. State
McLaurin, Terry; Ohio St.
Renfrow, Hunter; Clemson
Ridley, Riley; Georgia
Rest of Field
Boykin, Miles; Notre Dame
Brown, Marquise; Oklahoma
Butler, Emmanuel; Northern Arizona
Campbell, Parris; Ohio St.
Custis, Jamal; Syracuse
Davis, Felton; Michigan St.
Davis, Ryan; Auburn
Dixon, Johnnie; Ohio St.
Dortch, Greg; Wake Forest
Doss, Keelan; Cal Davis
Dulin, Ashton; Malone U. (Ohio)
Durante, Jovon; Florida Atlantic
Ferguson, Jazz; Northwestern St. (LA)
Fulgham, Travis; Old Dominion
Godwin, Terry; Georgia
Hall, Emanuel; Missouri
Harry, N’Keal; Arizona State
Humphrey, Lil’Jordan; Texas
Hurd, Jalen; Baylor
Isabella, Andy; Massachusetts
Jennings, Gary; West Virginia
Johnson, Anthony; Buffalo
Johnson, Bisi; Colorado St.
Johnson, Diontae; Toledo
Johnson, KJ; Fresno St.
Lodge, DaMarkus; Mississippi
Metcalf, D.K.; Mississippi
Meyers, Jakobi; N.C. State
Mitchell, Dillon; Oregon
Morgan, Stanley; Nebraska
Murray, Nyqwan; Florida St.
Samuel, Deebo; South Carolina
Sills, David; West Virginia
Slayton, Darius; Auburn
Smith, Jaylen; Louisville
Thompson, Cody; Toledo
Way, Jamarius; South Alabama
Wesley, Alex; Northern Colorado
Wesley, Antoine; Texas Tech
Tight Ends
Top Ranked
Conrad, C.J.; Kentucky
Helm, Daniel; Duke
Sample, Drew; Washington
Wesco, Trevon; West Virginia
Rest of Field
Blanton, Kendall; Missouri
Brown, Keenen; Texas St.
Fant, Noah; Iowa
Gentry, Zach; Michigan
Hockenson, T.J.; Iowa
Knox, Dawson; Mississippi
Mack, Alize; Notre Dame
Moreau, Foster; LSU
Nauta, Isaac; Georgia
Oliver, Josh; San Jose St.
Raymond, Dax; Utah St.
Smith, Irv; Alabama
Smith, Kaden; Stanford
Sternberger, Jace; Texas A&M
Sweeney, Tommy; Boston College
Warring, Kahale; San Diego St.
Wilson, Caleb; UCLA