2019 NFL Combine invites, dates and activities

The NFL combine begins on February 26, when the groups begin showing up. This is the first chance to see the 2019 crop of rookies compared to each other and obtain measurables that are not controlled by a college athletic department hype machine.

They are staggered over four days in this order:

Tuesday – Group 1 (PK, ST, OL), Group 2 (OL), Group 3 (RB)

Wednesday – Group 4 (TE), Group 5 (QB, WO), Group 6 (QB, WO)

Thursday – Group 7 (DL), Group 8 (DL), Group 9 (LB)

Friday – Group 10 (DB), Group 11 (DB)

Their schedules are the same, depending on the day they arrive:

Day 1 – Registration, orientation, interviews

Day 2 – Measurements, Medical Exams, Interviews

Day 3 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA meeting, Bench Press, Interviews

Day 4 – On-Field Workouts

The on-field workouts will be televised on the NFL channel.

Friday, March 1 (9 a.m. EST) – RB, OL, ST, K

Saturday, March 2 (10 a.m. EST) – QB, WR, TE

Sunday, March 3 (9 a.m. EST) DL, LB

Monday, March 4 (9 a.m. EST) DB

Below are the invited quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. The current consensus top-ranked players are listed first.

Quarterbacks

Top Ranked

Finley, Ryan; N.C. State

Haskins, Dwayne; Ohio St.

Jones, Daniel; Duke

Lock, Drew; Missouri

Murray, Kyler; Oklahoma

Rest of Field

Browning, Jake; Washington

Fitzgerald, Nick; Mississippi St.

Grier, Will; West Virginia

Jackson, Tyree; Buffalo

McSorley, Trace; Penn St.

Minshew, Gardner; Washington St.

Rypien, Brett; Boise St.

Shurmur, Kyle; Vanderbilt

Stick, Easton; North Dakota St.

Stidham, Jarrett; Auburn

Ta’amu, Jordan; Mississippi

Thorson, Clayton; Northwestern

Running Backs

Top Ranked

Brossette, Nick; LSU

Gaskin, Myles; Washington

Higdon, Karan; Michigan

Ingold, Alec; Wisconsin

Scott, LJ; Michigan St.

Singletary, Devin; Florida Atlantic

Snell, Benny; Kentucky

Rest of Field

Anderson, Rodney; Oklahoma

Armstead, Ryquell; Temple

Barnes, Alex; Kansas St.

Harris, Damien; Alabama

Henderson, Darrell; Memphis

Hill, Justice; Oklahoma St.

Holyfield, Elijah; Georgia

Homer, Travis; Miami

Jacobs, Josh; Alabama

Love, Bryce; Stanford

Mattison, Alexander; Boise St.

Montgomery, David; Iowa St.

Moore, Jalin; Appalachian St.

Ollison, Qadree; Pittsburgh

Pollard, Tony; Memphis

Sanders, Miles; Penn St.

Scarlett, Jordan; Florida

Weber, Mike; Ohio St.

Williams, Dexter; Notre Dame

Williams, James; Washington St.

Williams, Trayveon; Texas A&M

Wide Receivers

Top Ranked

Arcega-Whiteside, J.J.; Stanford

Brady, Tyre; Marshall

Brown, A.J.; Mississippi

Butler, Hakeem; Iowa St.

Hardman, Mecole; Georgia

Harmon, Kelvin; N.C. State

McLaurin, Terry; Ohio St.

Renfrow, Hunter; Clemson

Ridley, Riley; Georgia

Rest of Field

Boykin, Miles; Notre Dame

Brown, Marquise; Oklahoma

Butler, Emmanuel; Northern Arizona

Campbell, Parris; Ohio St.

Custis, Jamal; Syracuse

Davis, Felton; Michigan St.

Davis, Ryan; Auburn

Dixon, Johnnie; Ohio St.

Dortch, Greg; Wake Forest

Doss, Keelan; Cal Davis

Dulin, Ashton; Malone U. (Ohio)

Durante, Jovon; Florida Atlantic

Ferguson, Jazz; Northwestern St. (LA)

Fulgham, Travis; Old Dominion

Godwin, Terry; Georgia

Hall, Emanuel; Missouri

Harry, N’Keal; Arizona State

Humphrey, Lil’Jordan; Texas

Hurd, Jalen; Baylor

Isabella, Andy; Massachusetts

Jennings, Gary; West Virginia

Johnson, Anthony; Buffalo

Johnson, Bisi; Colorado St.

Johnson, Diontae; Toledo

Johnson, KJ; Fresno St.

Lodge, DaMarkus; Mississippi

Metcalf, D.K.; Mississippi

Meyers, Jakobi; N.C. State

Mitchell, Dillon; Oregon

Morgan, Stanley; Nebraska

Murray, Nyqwan; Florida St.

Samuel, Deebo; South Carolina

Sills, David; West Virginia

Slayton, Darius; Auburn

Smith, Jaylen; Louisville

Thompson, Cody; Toledo

Way, Jamarius; South Alabama

Wesley, Alex; Northern Colorado

Wesley, Antoine; Texas Tech

Tight Ends

Top Ranked

Conrad, C.J.; Kentucky

Helm, Daniel; Duke

Sample, Drew; Washington

Wesco, Trevon; West Virginia

Rest of Field

Blanton, Kendall; Missouri

Brown, Keenen; Texas St.

Fant, Noah; Iowa

Gentry, Zach; Michigan

Hockenson, T.J.; Iowa

Knox, Dawson; Mississippi

Mack, Alize; Notre Dame

Moreau, Foster; LSU

Nauta, Isaac; Georgia

Oliver, Josh; San Jose St.

Raymond, Dax; Utah St.

Smith, Irv; Alabama

Smith, Kaden; Stanford

Sternberger, Jace; Texas A&M

Sweeney, Tommy; Boston College

Warring, Kahale; San Diego St.

Wilson, Caleb; UCLA