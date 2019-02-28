He's back! Jason Witten un-retires, rejoins Cowboys

The Cowboys offense gets a much-needed boost with the return of Jason Witten who rescinded his retirement today. He was lured back with a one-year, $5 million contract and leaves his Monday Night Football gig that had garnered “mixed reviews”.

The 36-year-old Witten returns for his 16th season and looks to add to his NFL career-record marks for receptions (1,152 – No. 4) and yards (12,448 – No. 21). Witten’s production waned over his last four seasons but he still offered 63 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2017. Blake Jarwin was the top Cowboy’s tight end last year with just 27 receptions for 307 yards and three scores.

Witten’s 1000-yard seasons are a dot in the rearview mirror but he brings a valuable third-down ability and offers solid blocking. His return won’t stop the Cowboys from considering a tight end early in the 2019 NFL draft and he’d offer a tremendous mentor should they opt to spend that early pick.

The move upgrades the passing offense and offers optimism for this season with Witten, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup providing more talent than Dak Prescott had to work with during his three previous seasons.