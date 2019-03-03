USA Today Sports

2018 NFL combine results: Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray elected to not participate in drills and will instead work out at the Pro Day at Oklahoma on March 13. His outlook was helped by measuring at 5-10 in height instead of the 5-8 or 5-9 that was largely expected and he weighed 207 pounds.  Those measurements alone keep his draft stock high.

Dwayne Haskins was the slowest quarterback but he’s a pocket passer anyway. He showcased his arm strength and looked great on deep strikes. He maintained his ranking as one of the top passers in the draft.

Drew Lock measured out as a prototypical pocket passer as well and did nothing to hurt his stock. He wasn’t as sharp on the deep throws as Haskins but was perhaps the most impressive with short and intermediate passes.

Top Prospect School Ht Wt Hand 40 Time
Kyler Murray Oklahoma 5-10 207 9.5 DNP
Dwayne Haskins Ohio St. 6-3 231 9.625 5.04
Drew Lock Missouri 6-4 228 9 4.69

 

Quarterback School Ht Wt Hand 40 Time
Daniel Jones Duke 6-5 221 9.75 4.81
Jake Browning Washington 6-2 211 9 4.74
Ryan Finley N.C. State 6-4 213 9.5 4.73
Nick Fitzgerald Mississippi St. 6-5 226 9.75 4.64
Will Grier West Virginia 6-2 217 9.375 4.84
Tyree Jackson Buffalo 6-7 249 10.25 4.59
Trace McSorley Penn St. 6-0 202 9.125 4.57
Gardner Minshew Washington St. 6-1 225 10.125 4.97
Brett Rypien Boise St. 6-2 210 9 4.91
Kyle Shurmur Vanderbilt 6-4 230 8.875 4.91
Easton Stick North Dakota St. 6-1 224 9.25 4.62
Jarrett Stidham Auburn 6-2 218 9.125 4.81
Jordan Ta’amu Mississippi 6-3 221 9.875 4.77
Clayton Thorson Northwestern 6-4 222 9.75 DNP

 

