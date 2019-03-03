2018 NFL combine results: Running Backs

This is considered a down year for running backs and there is a chance that only one – or even none – ends up as a first-round pick. There’s no top-line talent and it is almost certain that the position will be overvalued in fantasy drafts after such a rich crop from the last several years. For the first time in five years, there won’t be a top-ten pick in the NFL draft from the position.

But there are teams with needs and always the chance that a player exceeds expectations and takes advantage of an opportunity.

Josh Jacobs wasn’t the primary back for the Crimson Tide, but he’s expected to be the first back taken even if teammate Damien Harris goes next. Justice Hill (4.4/40) was the fastest in the class but isn’t big enough to be a primary ball carrier. But he could become a dangerous part of a committee.

This is still the position most likely to produce rookies with fantasy relevance. And there’s always at least one or two nice surprises in any year. There are no usual handful of backs with significantly better outlooks but this is still the position to find fantasy value.

Top Prospect School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Josh Jacobs Alabama 5-10 220 10.125 31.625 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Damien Harris Alabama 5-10 216 9.75 30.75 4.57 16 DNP 37 10-1 Benny Snell Kentucky 5-10 224 9.375 31 4.66 16 7.07 29.5 9-11 Justice Hill Oklahoma St. 5-10 198 9.5 31.625 4.4 21 DNP 40 10-10 Mike Weber Ohio St. 5-10 211 9.375 29.75 4.47 22 DNP 33.5 DNP Myles Gaskin Washington 5-9 205 8.75 29.5 4.58 24 7.19 35.5 9-10 Devin Singletary Florida Atlantic 5-7 203 8.5 28.875 4.66 15 7.32 35 9-9