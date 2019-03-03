USA Today Sports

2018 NFL combine results: Running Backs

NFL Combine

This is considered a down year for running backs and there is a chance that only one – or even none – ends up as a first-round pick. There’s no top-line talent and it is almost certain that the position will be overvalued in fantasy drafts after such a rich crop from the last several years. For the first time in five years, there won’t be a top-ten pick in the NFL draft from the position.

But there are teams with needs and always the chance that a player exceeds expectations and takes advantage of an opportunity.

Josh Jacobs wasn’t the primary back for the Crimson Tide, but he’s expected to be the first back taken even if teammate Damien Harris goes next. Justice Hill (4.4/40) was the fastest in the class but isn’t big enough to be a primary ball carrier. But he could become a dangerous part of a committee.

This is still the position most likely to produce rookies with fantasy relevance. And there’s always at least one or two nice surprises in any year. There are no usual handful of backs with significantly better outlooks but this is still the position to find fantasy value.

Top Prospect School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad
Josh Jacobs Alabama 5-10 220 10.125 31.625 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP
Damien Harris Alabama 5-10 216 9.75 30.75 4.57 16 DNP 37 10-1
Benny Snell Kentucky 5-10 224 9.375 31 4.66 16 7.07 29.5 9-11
Justice Hill Oklahoma St. 5-10 198 9.5 31.625 4.4 21 DNP 40 10-10
Mike Weber Ohio St. 5-10 211 9.375 29.75 4.47 22 DNP 33.5 DNP
Myles Gaskin Washington 5-9 205 8.75 29.5 4.58 24 7.19 35.5 9-10
Devin Singletary Florida Atlantic 5-7 203 8.5 28.875 4.66 15 7.32 35 9-9

 

Running Back School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad
Rodney Anderson Oklahoma 6-0 224 9.75 30.75 DNP 25 DNP DNP DNP
Ryquell Armstead Temple 5-11 220 9.125 30.625 4.45 22 7.02 30 9-6
Alex Barnes Kansas St. 6-0 226 10 31 4.59 34 6.95 38.5 10-6
Nick Brossette LSU 5-11 209 8.625 30 4.72 15 7.38 35.5 9-10
Darrell Henderson Memphis 5-8 208 8.625 31 4.49 22 DNP 33.5 10-1
Karan Higdon Michigan 5-9 206 9.625 30.75 4.49 21 DNP 34 10-3
Elijah Holyfield Georgia 5-10 217 9 30.375 4.78 26 DNP 29.5 9-10
Travis Homer Miami 5-10 201 10 31.5 4.48 17 7.07 39.5 10-10
Alec Ingold Wisconsin 6-1 242 9.625 31.5 4.89 16 7.35 34 9-8
Bryce Love Stanford 5-9 200 9.125 29.375 DNP 18 DNP DNP DNP
Alexander Mattison Boise St. 5-11 221 9.125 31 4.67 22 7.13 35 10-7
David Montgomery Iowa St. 5-10 222 9.25 31.375 4.63 15 DNP 28.5 10-1
Jalin Moore Appalachian St. 5-10 212 9.25 32.375 DNP 27 DNP DNP DNP
Qadree Ollison Pittsburgh 6-0 228 9.625 31.5 4.58 19 7.53 29.5 9-6
Tony Pollard Memphis 6-0 210 9.5 30 4.52 13 DNP 35 10-1
Miles Sanders Penn St. 5-11 211 9.25 30.625 4.49 20 6.89 36 10-4
Jordan Scarlett Florida 5-11 208 8.875 30.375 4.47 21 7.37 30 9-8
LJ Scott Michigan St. 6-0 227 9.375 32.125 DNP 21 7.27 33 10-0
Dexter Williams Notre Dame 5-11 212 9.625 32.25 4.57 17 7 36 10-10
James Williams Washington St. 5-9 197 9.25 30.375 4.58 DNP 7.01 36.5 9-10
Trayveon Williams Texas A&M 5-8 206 9.25 30.375 4.51 19 7.44 33 10-1

 

