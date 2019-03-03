2018 NFL combine results: Running Backs

This is considered a down year for running backs and there is a chance that only one – or even none – ends up as a first-round pick. There’s no top-line talent and it is almost certain that the position will be overvalued in fantasy drafts after such a rich crop from the last several years. For the first time in five years, there won’t be a top-ten pick in the NFL draft from the position.
But there are teams with needs and always the chance that a player exceeds expectations and takes advantage of an opportunity.
Josh Jacobs wasn’t the primary back for the Crimson Tide, but he’s expected to be the first back taken even if teammate Damien Harris goes next. Justice Hill (4.4/40) was the fastest in the class but isn’t big enough to be a primary ball carrier. But he could become a dangerous part of a committee.
This is still the position most likely to produce rookies with fantasy relevance. And there’s always at least one or two nice surprises in any year. There are no usual handful of backs with significantly better outlooks but this is still the position to find fantasy value.
|Top Prospect
|School
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|40 Time
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Josh Jacobs
|Alabama
|5-10
|220
|10.125
|31.625
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Damien Harris
|Alabama
|5-10
|216
|9.75
|30.75
|4.57
|16
|DNP
|37
|10-1
|Benny Snell
|Kentucky
|5-10
|224
|9.375
|31
|4.66
|16
|7.07
|29.5
|9-11
|Justice Hill
|Oklahoma St.
|5-10
|198
|9.5
|31.625
|4.4
|21
|DNP
|40
|10-10
|Mike Weber
|Ohio St.
|5-10
|211
|9.375
|29.75
|4.47
|22
|DNP
|33.5
|DNP
|Myles Gaskin
|Washington
|5-9
|205
|8.75
|29.5
|4.58
|24
|7.19
|35.5
|9-10
|Devin Singletary
|Florida Atlantic
|5-7
|203
|8.5
|28.875
|4.66
|15
|7.32
|35
|9-9
|Running Back
|School
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|40 Time
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Rodney Anderson
|Oklahoma
|6-0
|224
|9.75
|30.75
|DNP
|25
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryquell Armstead
|Temple
|5-11
|220
|9.125
|30.625
|4.45
|22
|7.02
|30
|9-6
|Alex Barnes
|Kansas St.
|6-0
|226
|10
|31
|4.59
|34
|6.95
|38.5
|10-6
|Nick Brossette
|LSU
|5-11
|209
|8.625
|30
|4.72
|15
|7.38
|35.5
|9-10
|Darrell Henderson
|Memphis
|5-8
|208
|8.625
|31
|4.49
|22
|DNP
|33.5
|10-1
|Karan Higdon
|Michigan
|5-9
|206
|9.625
|30.75
|4.49
|21
|DNP
|34
|10-3
|Elijah Holyfield
|Georgia
|5-10
|217
|9
|30.375
|4.78
|26
|DNP
|29.5
|9-10
|Travis Homer
|Miami
|5-10
|201
|10
|31.5
|4.48
|17
|7.07
|39.5
|10-10
|Alec Ingold
|Wisconsin
|6-1
|242
|9.625
|31.5
|4.89
|16
|7.35
|34
|9-8
|Bryce Love
|Stanford
|5-9
|200
|9.125
|29.375
|DNP
|18
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Alexander Mattison
|Boise St.
|5-11
|221
|9.125
|31
|4.67
|22
|7.13
|35
|10-7
|David Montgomery
|Iowa St.
|5-10
|222
|9.25
|31.375
|4.63
|15
|DNP
|28.5
|10-1
|Jalin Moore
|Appalachian St.
|5-10
|212
|9.25
|32.375
|DNP
|27
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Qadree Ollison
|Pittsburgh
|6-0
|228
|9.625
|31.5
|4.58
|19
|7.53
|29.5
|9-6
|Tony Pollard
|Memphis
|6-0
|210
|9.5
|30
|4.52
|13
|DNP
|35
|10-1
|Miles Sanders
|Penn St.
|5-11
|211
|9.25
|30.625
|4.49
|20
|6.89
|36
|10-4
|Jordan Scarlett
|Florida
|5-11
|208
|8.875
|30.375
|4.47
|21
|7.37
|30
|9-8
|LJ Scott
|Michigan St.
|6-0
|227
|9.375
|32.125
|DNP
|21
|7.27
|33
|10-0
|Dexter Williams
|Notre Dame
|5-11
|212
|9.625
|32.25
|4.57
|17
|7
|36
|10-10
|James Williams
|Washington St.
|5-9
|197
|9.25
|30.375
|4.58
|DNP
|7.01
|36.5
|9-10
|Trayveon Williams
|Texas A&M
|5-8
|206
|9.25
|30.375
|4.51
|19
|7.44
|33
|10-1