2018 NFL combine results: Tight Ends

Tight ends almost never produce any fantasy-worthy rookie starters but they’re always worth tracking if only for their future seasons. T.J. Hockenson may end up as the first tight end drafted but he’s only average in speed and is considered a superior blocker. That’s critical for any offense but not the way a fantasy team profits.

Noah Fant helped his stock with a 4.5/40 which is reasonably fast for a wideout and outstanding for 6-4 tight end that weighs 249 pounds. Fant and Hockenson are both from Iowa but Fant projects as the better receiver.

Jace Sternberger also helped his value since he performed very well in all the drills. After two seasons on the bench at Kansas, he spent one season at Texas A&M and turned in 836 yards and ten touchdowns. Just playing in one season will be a hard sell for NFL teams but he compared very favorably to the other combine rookies.

Top Prospect School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad T.J. Hockenson Iowa 6-5 251 9.5 32.25 4.7 17 7.02 37.5 10-3 Noah Fant Iowa 6-4 249 9.75 33.5 4.5 20 6.81 39.5 10-7 Irv Smith Alabama 6-2 242 9.5 31.5 4.63 19 7.32 32.5 9-2 Jace Sternberger Texas A&M 6-4 251 9.75 32.125 4.75 17 7.19 31.5 9-5 Caleb Wilson UCLA 6-4 240 9.75 33 4.56 DNP 7.2 29 9-5