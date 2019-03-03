2018 NFL combine results: Wide Receivers

D.K. Metcalf generated the buzz at the combine when he tied as the strongest wideout with 27 bench press reps and ran a 4.33/40 while weighing 228 pounds and standing 6-3 in height. The Ole Miss product never caught more than 39 passes in a season but shows all the measurables of an elite player. While highly regarded already, he left the combine as the most likely to be the first wideout drafted.

Paris Campbell (4.31/40) was the only faster wide receiver and helped his outlook as a deep threat.

This wasn’t a fast class otherwise but most top prospects kept around the 4.5 mark including N’Keal Harry who was expected to be slower than his 4.53/40. The Arizona State star is likely to be a first-day selection. Calvin Ridley’s brother Riley showed well enough that he should end up as a second-day selection.

Top Prospect School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad D.K. Metcalf Mississippi 6-3 228 9.875 34.875 4.33 27 7.38 40.5 11-2 A.J. Brown Mississippi 6-0 226 9.75 32.875 4.49 19 DNP 36.5 10-0 Parris Campbell Ohio St. 6-0 205 9.75 32.875 4.31 11 DNP 40 11-3 Marquise Brown Oklahoma 5-9 166 9 30.5 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Riley Ridley Georgia 6-1 199 10.25 32.625 4.58 13 7.22 30.5 10-4 Deebo Samuel South Carolina 5-11 214 10 31.375 4.48 15 7.03 39 10-2 N’Keal Harry Arizona State 6-2 228 9.5 33 4.53 27 DNP 38.5 10-2 Miles Boykin Notre Dame 6-4 220 9.875 33.5 4.42 12 6.77 43.5 11-8 Kelvin Harmon N.C. State 6-2 221 9.5 32.5 4.6 18 7.15 32.5 9-9 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Stanford 6-2 225 9.5 33.25 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP