2018 NFL combine results: Wide Receivers

D.K. Metcalf generated the buzz at the combine when he tied as the strongest wideout with 27 bench press reps and ran a 4.33/40 while weighing 228 pounds and standing 6-3 in height. The Ole Miss product never caught more than 39 passes in a season but shows all the measurables of an elite player. While highly regarded already, he left the combine as the most likely to be the first wideout drafted.
Paris Campbell (4.31/40) was the only faster wide receiver and helped his outlook as a deep threat.
This wasn’t a fast class otherwise but most top prospects kept around the 4.5 mark including N’Keal Harry who was expected to be slower than his 4.53/40. The Arizona State star is likely to be a first-day selection. Calvin Ridley’s brother Riley showed well enough that he should end up as a second-day selection.
|Top Prospect
|School
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|40 Time
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|D.K. Metcalf
|Mississippi
|6-3
|228
|9.875
|34.875
|4.33
|27
|7.38
|40.5
|11-2
|A.J. Brown
|Mississippi
|6-0
|226
|9.75
|32.875
|4.49
|19
|DNP
|36.5
|10-0
|Parris Campbell
|Ohio St.
|6-0
|205
|9.75
|32.875
|4.31
|11
|DNP
|40
|11-3
|Marquise Brown
|Oklahoma
|5-9
|166
|9
|30.5
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Riley Ridley
|Georgia
|6-1
|199
|10.25
|32.625
|4.58
|13
|7.22
|30.5
|10-4
|Deebo Samuel
|South Carolina
|5-11
|214
|10
|31.375
|4.48
|15
|7.03
|39
|10-2
|N’Keal Harry
|Arizona State
|6-2
|228
|9.5
|33
|4.53
|27
|DNP
|38.5
|10-2
|Miles Boykin
|Notre Dame
|6-4
|220
|9.875
|33.5
|4.42
|12
|6.77
|43.5
|11-8
|Kelvin Harmon
|N.C. State
|6-2
|221
|9.5
|32.5
|4.6
|18
|7.15
|32.5
|9-9
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|Stanford
|6-2
|225
|9.5
|33.25
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wide Receiver
|School
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|40 Time
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Tyre Brady
|Marshall
|6-3
|211
|9.75
|33.625
|DNP
|12
|DNP
|32
|9-9
|Emmanuel Butler
|Northern Arizona
|6-3
|217
|10.125
|33
|DNP
|11
|DNP
|36
|9-7
|Hakeem Butler
|Iowa St.
|6-5
|227
|10.75
|35.25
|4.48
|18
|DNP
|36
|10-8
|Jamal Custis
|Syracuse
|6-4
|214
|10.875
|33.875
|4.5
|DNP
|DNP
|34.5
|10-4
|Felton Davis
|Michigan St.
|6-3
|211
|10.25
|32.75
|DNP
|21
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ryan Davis
|Auburn
|5-10
|189
|9.25
|30.875
|DNP
|12
|7.09
|35
|10-4
|Johnnie Dixon
|Ohio St.
|5-10
|201
|9.625
|30.25
|4.41
|16
|DNP
|37.5
|10-0
|Greg Dortch
|Wake Forest
|5-7
|173
|9.25
|29.25
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Keelan Doss
|Cal Davis
|6-2
|211
|9.5
|31.75
|DNP
|8
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashton Dulin
|Malone University (Ohio)
|6-1
|215
|9
|33.375
|4.43
|13
|7
|38
|10-1
|Jovon Durante
|Florida Atlantic
|5-11
|160
|8.75
|31.125
|4.55
|DNP
|7
|31.5
|10-0
|Jazz Ferguson
|Northwestern St. (LA)
|6-5
|227
|9.25
|34.25
|4.45
|8
|7.25
|37
|10-3
|Travis Fulgham
|Old Dominion
|6-2
|215
|9.5
|33.75
|4.58
|15
|DNP
|36.5
|10-6
|Terry Godwin
|Georgia
|5-11
|184
|9.375
|30
|4.55
|DNP
|6.96
|36.5
|9-9
|Emanuel Hall
|Missouri
|6-2
|201
|9.75
|33.25
|4.39
|15
|DNP
|43.5
|11-9
|Mecole Hardman
|Georgia
|5-10
|187
|9
|30.25
|4.33
|17
|DNP
|36.5
|9-11
|Lil’Jordan Humphrey
|Texas
|6-4
|210
|9.5
|32.75
|4.75
|13
|7.09
|33.5
|9-11
|Jalen Hurd
|Baylor
|6-5
|226
|10.25
|32
|DNP
|23
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Andy Isabella
|Massachusetts
|5-9
|188
|8.375
|29.75
|4.31
|15
|6.95
|36.5
|10-1
|Gary Jennings
|West Virginia
|6-1
|214
|9.625
|32.5
|4.42
|20
|7.32
|37
|10-7
|Anthony Johnson
|Buffalo
|6-2
|209
|9.375
|31.375
|DNP
|18
|7.12
|32.5
|10-2
|Bisi Johnson
|Colorado St.
|6-0
|204
|10.375
|30.75
|4.51
|14
|6.88
|38
|10-4
|Diontae Johnson
|Toledo
|5-10
|183
|9
|30.75
|4.53
|15
|7.09
|33.5
|10-3
|KJ Johnson
|Fresno St.
|6-1
|201
|9.5
|32
|4.6
|14
|7.28
|30
|9-9
|DaMarkus Lodge
|Mississippi
|6-2
|202
|9.5
|33.125
|4.55
|11
|7.06
|33.5
|9-11
|Terry McLaurin
|Ohio St.
|6-0
|208
|9.125
|31.5
|4.35
|18
|7.01
|37.5
|10-5
|Jakobi Meyers
|N.C. State
|6-2
|203
|9.5
|32
|4.63
|13
|7.07
|37
|9-10
|Dillon Mitchell
|Oregon
|6-1
|197
|9
|31.5
|4.46
|12
|DNP
|36.5
|10-2
|Stanley Morgan
|Nebraska
|6-0
|202
|9.875
|32.375
|4.53
|14
|6.78
|38.5
|10-5
|Nyqwan Murray
|Florida St.
|5-10
|191
|9.375
|31.125
|4.63
|8
|7.2
|34
|9-5
|Hunter Renfrow
|Clemson
|5-10
|184
|7.875
|29.125
|4.59
|7
|6.8
|35
|9-8
|David Sills
|West Virginia
|6-3
|211
|9
|32
|4.57
|14
|6.97
|37.5
|9-9
|Darius Slayton
|Auburn
|6-1
|190
|10
|32.75
|4.39
|11
|7
|40.5
|11-3
|Jaylen Smith
|Louisville
|6-2
|219
|9.5
|33.875
|4.47
|14
|7.55
|34.5
|10-2
|Cody Thompson
|Toledo
|6-1
|205
|9.375
|31
|4.57
|19
|6.87
|38.5
|9-11
|Jamarius Way
|South Alabama
|6-3
|215
|10.25
|33
|4.63
|16
|DNP
|32.5
|9-11
|Alex Wesley
|Northern Colorado
|6-0
|190
|9
|31.25
|4.45
|13
|7.4
|38.5
|10-5
|Antoine Wesley
|Texas Tech
|6-4
|206
|9.75
|34
|DNP
|6
|7.07
|37
|9-9