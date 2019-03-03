USA Today Sports

2018 NFL combine results: Wide Receivers

D.K. Metcalf generated the buzz at the combine when he tied as the strongest wideout with 27 bench press reps and ran a 4.33/40 while weighing 228 pounds and standing 6-3 in height. The Ole Miss product never caught more than 39 passes in a season but shows all the measurables of an elite player. While highly regarded already, he left the combine as the most likely to be the first wideout drafted.

Paris Campbell (4.31/40) was the only faster wide receiver and helped his outlook as a deep threat.

This wasn’t a fast class otherwise but most top prospects kept around the 4.5 mark including N’Keal Harry who was expected to be slower than his 4.53/40. The Arizona State star is likely to be a first-day selection. Calvin Ridley’s brother Riley showed well enough that he should end up as a second-day selection.

Top Prospect School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad
D.K. Metcalf Mississippi 6-3 228 9.875 34.875 4.33 27 7.38 40.5 11-2
A.J. Brown Mississippi 6-0 226 9.75 32.875 4.49 19 DNP 36.5 10-0
Parris Campbell Ohio St. 6-0 205 9.75 32.875 4.31 11 DNP 40 11-3
Marquise Brown Oklahoma 5-9 166 9 30.5 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP
Riley Ridley Georgia 6-1 199 10.25 32.625 4.58 13 7.22 30.5 10-4
Deebo Samuel South Carolina 5-11 214 10 31.375 4.48 15 7.03 39 10-2
N’Keal Harry Arizona State 6-2 228 9.5 33 4.53 27 DNP 38.5 10-2
Miles Boykin Notre Dame 6-4 220 9.875 33.5 4.42 12 6.77 43.5 11-8
Kelvin Harmon N.C. State 6-2 221 9.5 32.5 4.6 18 7.15 32.5 9-9
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Stanford 6-2 225 9.5 33.25 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP

 

Wide Receiver School Ht Wt Hand Arm 40 Time Bench 3-cone Vert Broad
Tyre Brady Marshall 6-3 211 9.75 33.625 DNP 12 DNP 32 9-9
Emmanuel Butler Northern Arizona 6-3 217 10.125 33 DNP 11 DNP 36 9-7
Hakeem Butler Iowa St. 6-5 227 10.75 35.25 4.48 18 DNP 36 10-8
Jamal Custis Syracuse 6-4 214 10.875 33.875 4.5 DNP DNP 34.5 10-4
Felton Davis Michigan St. 6-3 211 10.25 32.75 DNP 21 DNP DNP DNP
Ryan Davis Auburn 5-10 189 9.25 30.875 DNP 12 7.09 35 10-4
Johnnie Dixon Ohio St. 5-10 201 9.625 30.25 4.41 16 DNP 37.5 10-0
Greg Dortch Wake Forest 5-7 173 9.25 29.25 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP
Keelan Doss Cal Davis 6-2 211 9.5 31.75 DNP 8 DNP DNP DNP
Ashton Dulin Malone University (Ohio) 6-1 215 9 33.375 4.43 13 7 38 10-1
Jovon Durante Florida Atlantic 5-11 160 8.75 31.125 4.55 DNP 7 31.5 10-0
Jazz Ferguson Northwestern St. (LA) 6-5 227 9.25 34.25 4.45 8 7.25 37 10-3
Travis Fulgham Old Dominion 6-2 215 9.5 33.75 4.58 15 DNP 36.5 10-6
Terry Godwin Georgia 5-11 184 9.375 30 4.55 DNP 6.96 36.5 9-9
Emanuel Hall Missouri 6-2 201 9.75 33.25 4.39 15 DNP 43.5 11-9
Mecole Hardman Georgia 5-10 187 9 30.25 4.33 17 DNP 36.5 9-11
Lil’Jordan Humphrey Texas 6-4 210 9.5 32.75 4.75 13 7.09 33.5 9-11
Jalen Hurd Baylor 6-5 226 10.25 32 DNP 23 DNP DNP DNP
Andy Isabella Massachusetts 5-9 188 8.375 29.75 4.31 15 6.95 36.5 10-1
Gary Jennings West Virginia 6-1 214 9.625 32.5 4.42 20 7.32 37 10-7
Anthony Johnson Buffalo 6-2 209 9.375 31.375 DNP 18 7.12 32.5 10-2
Bisi Johnson Colorado St. 6-0 204 10.375 30.75 4.51 14 6.88 38 10-4
Diontae Johnson Toledo 5-10 183 9 30.75 4.53 15 7.09 33.5 10-3
KJ Johnson Fresno St. 6-1 201 9.5 32 4.6 14 7.28 30 9-9
DaMarkus Lodge Mississippi 6-2 202 9.5 33.125 4.55 11 7.06 33.5 9-11
Terry McLaurin Ohio St. 6-0 208 9.125 31.5 4.35 18 7.01 37.5 10-5
Jakobi Meyers N.C. State 6-2 203 9.5 32 4.63 13 7.07 37 9-10
Dillon Mitchell Oregon 6-1 197 9 31.5 4.46 12 DNP 36.5 10-2
Stanley Morgan Nebraska 6-0 202 9.875 32.375 4.53 14 6.78 38.5 10-5
Nyqwan Murray Florida St. 5-10 191 9.375 31.125 4.63 8 7.2 34 9-5
Hunter Renfrow Clemson 5-10 184 7.875 29.125 4.59 7 6.8 35 9-8
David Sills West Virginia 6-3 211 9 32 4.57 14 6.97 37.5 9-9
Darius Slayton Auburn 6-1 190 10 32.75 4.39 11 7 40.5 11-3
Jaylen Smith Louisville 6-2 219 9.5 33.875 4.47 14 7.55 34.5 10-2
Cody Thompson Toledo 6-1 205 9.375 31 4.57 19 6.87 38.5 9-11
Jamarius Way South Alabama 6-3 215 10.25 33 4.63 16 DNP 32.5 9-11
Alex Wesley Northern Colorado 6-0 190 9 31.25 4.45 13 7.4 38.5 10-5
Antoine Wesley Texas Tech 6-4 206 9.75 34 DNP 6 7.07 37 9-9

 

