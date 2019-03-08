2019 NFL free agency staff predictions

Some of our staff submitted their expected landing spots for the players with the most fantasy football implications.

At a glance, you’ll see there is unanimous selections for Nick Foles, Antonio Brown and Golden Tate. The markets are reported to be small for the first two players, whereas the pro-Tom Brady comments by Tate appear to have swayed our minds. The rest is a mixed bag with no one prediction being ultimately outlandish or even particularly brazen. It is a ho-hum year for free agency, outside of two huge names from one team.

Player David Dorey Cory Bonini TJ Ford Harley Schulz Ryan Bonini QB Nick Foles Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars RB Le’Veon Bell Buccaneers Texans Texans Texans Ravens RB Tevin Coleman Jets Eagles Jets Jets Jets RB Mark Ingram Eagles Saints Ravens Ravens Raiders RB C.J. Anderson Rams Rams Dolphins Raiders Rams WR Antonio Brown Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders WR Golden Tate Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots WR John Brown Ravens Bills Redskins Browns Colts WR Randall Cobb Cardinals Ravens Colts Saints Redskins WR Tyrell Williams Colts Colts Bills Colts Raiders TE Tyler Eifert Bengals Saints Redskins Jaguars Patriots TE Jared Cook Saints Lions Saints Raiders Raiders

