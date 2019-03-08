2019 NFL free agency staff predictions

Some of our staff submitted their expected landing spots for the players with the most fantasy football implications.
At a glance, you’ll see there is unanimous selections for Nick Foles, Antonio Brown and Golden Tate. The markets are reported to be small for the first two players, whereas the pro-Tom Brady comments by Tate appear to have swayed our minds. The rest is a mixed bag with no one prediction being ultimately outlandish or even particularly brazen. It is a ho-hum year for free agency, outside of two huge names from one team.
|Player
|
David Dorey
|
Cory Bonini
|
TJ Ford
|
Harley Schulz
|
Ryan Bonini
|QB Nick Foles
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|RB Le’Veon Bell
|
Buccaneers
|
Texans
|
Texans
|
Texans
|
Ravens
|RB Tevin Coleman
|
Jets
|
Eagles
|
Jets
|
Jets
|
Jets
|RB Mark Ingram
|
Eagles
|
Saints
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|
Raiders
|RB C.J. Anderson
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
Dolphins
|
Raiders
|
Rams
|WR Antonio Brown
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|WR Golden Tate
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|WR John Brown
|
Ravens
|
Bills
|
Redskins
|
Browns
|
Colts
|WR Randall Cobb
|
Cardinals
|
Ravens
|
Colts
|
Saints
|
Redskins
|WR Tyrell Williams
|
Colts
|
Colts
|
Bills
|
Colts
|
Raiders
|TE Tyler Eifert
|
Bengals
|
Saints
|
Redskins
|
Jaguars
|
Patriots
|TE Jared Cook
|
Saints
|
Lions
|
Saints
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
Sound off on social media to let us know what you think of our selections and where you like these players to land. We can be found on Twitter and Facebook.