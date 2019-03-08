USA Today Sports

2019 NFL free agency staff predictions

Free Agents

By March 8, 2019

(Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports)

Some of our staff submitted their expected landing spots for the players with the most fantasy football implications.

At a glance, you’ll see there is unanimous selections for Nick Foles, Antonio Brown and Golden Tate. The markets are reported to be small for the first two players, whereas the pro-Tom Brady comments by Tate appear to have swayed our minds. The rest is a mixed bag with no one prediction being ultimately outlandish or even particularly brazen. It is a ho-hum year for free agency, outside of two huge names from one team.

Player
David Dorey
Cory Bonini
TJ Ford
Harley Schulz
Ryan Bonini
QB Nick Foles
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
RB Le’Veon Bell
Buccaneers
Texans
Texans
Texans
Ravens
RB Tevin Coleman
Jets
Eagles
Jets
Jets
Jets
RB Mark Ingram
Eagles
Saints
Ravens
Ravens
Raiders
RB C.J. Anderson
Rams
Rams
Dolphins
Raiders
Rams
WR Antonio Brown
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
WR Golden Tate
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
WR John Brown
Ravens
Bills
Redskins
Browns
Colts
WR Randall Cobb
Cardinals
Ravens
Colts
Saints
Redskins
WR Tyrell Williams
Colts
Colts
Bills
Colts
Raiders
TE Tyler Eifert
Bengals
Saints
Redskins
Jaguars
Patriots
TE Jared Cook
Saints
Lions
Saints
Raiders
Raiders

Sound off on social media to let us know what you think of our selections and where you like these players to land. We can be found on Twitter and Facebook.

