Nick Foles agrees to pilot Jacksonville offense

After weeks of speculation that had been labeled a foregone conclusion by many pundits, Philadelphia Eagles impending free-agent quarterback Nick Foles will join the Jacksonville Jaguars when free agency officially opens Wednesday, March 13. He agreed to a four-year, $88 million deal with north of $50 million guaranteed.

That’s a lot of cheddar.

Foles was far better in real life than for fake gaming. The veteran went 5-2 as a starter last year, including the playoffs, but topped 21.5 fantasy points just once, exploding for 39.7 against a pathetic Houston pass defense.

In 2017, he threw at least 10 balls in seven games, racking up six wins. Foles was either great or dreadful that year. He finished with four games of no more than 12.2 points and a trio contests with at least 27.9 points. There was far more talent on either of those teams than what Jacksonville currently sports.

Personnel problems

Let us take a chance and assume Leonard Fournette returns to form and is free from disputes with the organization this year. Presume he allows the offense to function in a balanced way, if not even skewed run-heavy. Imagine how this would take pressure off of Foles.

Now ask yourself where all of the passing plays are going … inconsistent, third-year wideout Dede Westbrook looks like the team’s top receiver. Marqise Lee is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in August. D.J. Chark barely flashed competency as a rookie and is mostly a one-trick pony. Keelan Cole severely disappointed last season. Donte Moncrief, the team’s 2018 leader in targets, is unlikely to return. The top tight end on the roster is Ben Koyack. Third-down back T.J. Yeldon won’t return barring a miracle.

Such a rosy picture, huh?

Pretty much any injury to every player along the offensive line that could have happened last year did. The depth was overwhelmed, and everyone of the top reserves, save for guard Brandon Thomas, is a free agent. Retooling is a must.

With a feeble cast of free-agent wide receivers and Antonio Brown spoken for, where does Jacksonville turn to bring in a legitimate WR1? Or even a proven WR2. Heck, one could argue this team barely has a WR3. Tight ends aren’t much more impressive in the free-agent pool than on this roster, and rookie TEs rarely stand out right away.

Fantasy football takeaway

So, in a nutshell, Foles’ fantasy value is within the range of “ignore him” to “matchup play.” Without knowing more about the upcoming changes at wide receiver and the offensive line, he’s a fringe QB2 in the deepest of leagues. There just isn’t enough talent in the passing game to trust Foles will be anywhere as good as he was in Philly, and he wasn’t special as a fantasy option with the Eagles.

There really doesn’t seem to be a clear path to Foles being a conventional fantasy option of any kind with this current roster outlook. Even if Jacksonville is given the benefit of the doubt, Foles is best left on the wire in typical league formats.