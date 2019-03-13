2019 player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

By March 13, 2019

Updated March 13, 2019

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Charles Clay
Gone:
ATL New:
Gone: Tevin Coleman
BAL New: Mark Ingram
Gone: Joe Flacco Alex Collins Michael Crabtree John Brown
John Brown
BUF New: Frank Gore John Brown
Cole Beasley
 Tyler Kroft
Gone: Charles Clay
CAR New:
Gone: Devin Funchess
CHI New: Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson
Gone:
CIN New:
Gone: Tyler Kroft
CLE New: Kareem Hunt Odell Beckham
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Breshad Perriman
DAL New: Jason Witten
Gone: Terrance Williams
Cole Beasley
DEN New: Joe Flacco
Gone: Case Keenum
DET New: Danny Amendola Jesse James
Gone:
GB New:
Gone:
HOU New:
Gone: Demaryius Thomas
IND New: Devin Funchess
Gone:
JAC New: Nick Foles
Gone: Blake Bortles Carlos Hyde
KC New: Carlos Hyde
Gone:
LAC New: Tyrod Taylor
Gone:
LAR New:
Gone:
MIA New:
Gone: Frank Gore Danny Amendola
MIN New:
Gone: Latavius Murray
NE New:
Gone: Cordarrelle Patterson Dwayne Allen
NO New: Latavius Murray
Gone: Mark Ingram
NYG New:
Gone: Jonathan Stewart Odell Beckham
NYJ New: Le’Veon Bell Jamison Crowder
Gone: Jermaine Kearse
OAK New: Antonio Brown
Gone:
PHI New: DeSean Jackson
Gone: Nick Foles
PIT New:
Gone: Le’Veon Bell Antonio Brown Jesse James
SEA New:
Gone: Mike Davis
SF New:
Gone:
TB New: Breshad Perriman
Gone: DeSean Jackson
Adam Humphries
TEN New: Adam Humphries
Gone:
WAS New: Case Keenum
Gone: Jamison Crowder

 

