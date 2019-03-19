Rookie Rundown: WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

University of Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall will find a home in the NFL’s upcoming draft, possibly as early as the late second round. In all likelihood, his name will come off of the board in the third, and it would be surprising to see him fall past the fourth.

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 201 pounds

40 time: 4.39 seconds

Hall is far from a complete product — and probably never will be one — but has eye-popping speed. Burners of his nature always have a place in the NFL, and sometimes the speed alone will enamor a front office with a limited prospect.

Statistics can be misleading, but in Hall’s case, they paint a clear picture of his skill set. He’s a one-trick pony with a vertical game few others possess.

Table: WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri — statistics (2015-18)

Year Rec Yards Avg. TD Long Att Yards TD 2015 8 64 8 0 14 0 0 0 2016 19 307 16.2 2 49 0 0 0 2017 33 817 24.8 8 63 0 0 0 2018 37 828 22.4 6 67 0 0 0

That average! He scored a personal-best eight touchdowns in 2017 while playing through a hamstring injury, and Hall’s monstrous average continued in 2018. Also quite visible through these stats is Hall’s lack of receiving prowess. He’s not going to be confused with a sure-handed possession guy.

Pros

Impressive combination of size and speed — few players at any size are faster in a straight line and even fewer possess it at his size

Extremely explosive lower-body (43 1/2-inch vertical jump, 141-inch broad jump)

Exceptional burst and potential to be dangerous in short-area play designs

Considerable upside with the right coaching

Isn’t system-dependent — Hall can be utilized in most any offense as a vertical asset

Profiles as a dangerous return man on special teams

Cons

Questionable hands — dropped too many passes, especially in 2017

Limited involvement without drastically improving his knowledge of the route tree — likely to be a role player at the next level

Doesn’t often show a willingness to attack the football in traffic

Needs to demonstrate consistent ability to beat press coverage

Did not always display the ability to adjust to coverage schemes on the fly — this kind of nuance can be taught

Has no experience to speak of on special teams despite his speed

Some pundits have questioned Hall’s motivation

Fantasy outlook

Hall’s best comparison may be Mike Wallace. It would appear, on face value, Hall’s ceiling is a WR2 in the NFL and an inconsistent third option in fantasy. Wallace’s speed allowed him to get by despite similar deficiencies, and coaching helped make Wallace more well-rounded later in his career. However, once the speed started to go, we witnessed the obvious lack of nuance holding back his game.

As previously mentioned, Hall at least has the benefit of working in any system. That alone makes him somewhat appealing as a flier in fantasy, but it won’t be this year. There is almost no conceivable situation in which he will take the NFL, and therefore fantasy, by storm in 2019.