Rookie Rundown: WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri

University of Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall will find a home in the NFL’s upcoming draft, possibly as early as the late second round. In all likelihood, his name will come off of the board in the third, and it would be surprising to see him fall past the fourth.
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 201 pounds
40 time: 4.39 seconds
Hall is far from a complete product — and probably never will be one — but has eye-popping speed. Burners of his nature always have a place in the NFL, and sometimes the speed alone will enamor a front office with a limited prospect.
Statistics can be misleading, but in Hall’s case, they paint a clear picture of his skill set. He’s a one-trick pony with a vertical game few others possess.
Table: WR Emanuel Hall, Missouri — statistics (2015-18)
|
Year
|
Rec
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
TD
|
Long
|
Att
|
Yards
|
TD
|
2015
|
8
|
64
|
8
|
0
|
14
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2016
|
19
|
307
|
16.2
|
2
|
49
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2017
|
33
|
817
|
24.8
|
8
|
63
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2018
|
37
|
828
|
22.4
|
6
|
67
|
0
|
0
|
0
That average! He scored a personal-best eight touchdowns in 2017 while playing through a hamstring injury, and Hall’s monstrous average continued in 2018. Also quite visible through these stats is Hall’s lack of receiving prowess. He’s not going to be confused with a sure-handed possession guy.
Pros
- Impressive combination of size and speed — few players at any size are faster in a straight line and even fewer possess it at his size
- Extremely explosive lower-body (43 1/2-inch vertical jump, 141-inch broad jump)
- Exceptional burst and potential to be dangerous in short-area play designs
- Considerable upside with the right coaching
- Isn’t system-dependent — Hall can be utilized in most any offense as a vertical asset
- Profiles as a dangerous return man on special teams
Cons
- Questionable hands — dropped too many passes, especially in 2017
- Limited involvement without drastically improving his knowledge of the route tree — likely to be a role player at the next level
- Doesn’t often show a willingness to attack the football in traffic
- Needs to demonstrate consistent ability to beat press coverage
- Did not always display the ability to adjust to coverage schemes on the fly — this kind of nuance can be taught
- Has no experience to speak of on special teams despite his speed
- Some pundits have questioned Hall’s motivation
Fantasy outlook
Hall’s best comparison may be Mike Wallace. It would appear, on face value, Hall’s ceiling is a WR2 in the NFL and an inconsistent third option in fantasy. Wallace’s speed allowed him to get by despite similar deficiencies, and coaching helped make Wallace more well-rounded later in his career. However, once the speed started to go, we witnessed the obvious lack of nuance holding back his game.
As previously mentioned, Hall at least has the benefit of working in any system. That alone makes him somewhat appealing as a flier in fantasy, but it won’t be this year. There is almost no conceivable situation in which he will take the NFL, and therefore fantasy, by storm in 2019.