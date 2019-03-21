Rookie Rundown: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins parlayed his one season as a starter into the real possibility of being the first signal-caller drafted in 2019. A four-star recruit from Maryland, Haskins didn’t get his first opportunity to be the full-time guy until 2018, and he made the very most out of it. He would go on to be named Big Ten Player of the Year as his Buckeyes won the Big Ten title.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 231 pounds

40 time: 5.04 seconds

Haskins sees himself as Warren Moon, and no one will confuse him with Randall Cunningham. In reality, he’s closer to Jameis Winston, Drew Bledsoe and Eli Manning types. There is definite upside to be Moon-like in his career trajectory, however. Haskins possesses all of the necessary on-field tools — intangible and quantifiable — to build a Canton-worthy resume. But we have to take one step at a time. He should endure a reasonable share of bumps and bruises in the NFL.

Table: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State — statistics (2017-18)

Year Comp Att Comp % Yards Avg. TD INT LNG QBR 2017 40 57 70.2 565 9.9 4 1 50 173.1 2018 373 533 70.0 4,831 9.1 50 8 78 174.1

Even in 2017, during eight appearances, Haskins flashed his prowess. The 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns he generated in 2018 led the nation. Haskins displayed the fifth-best accuracy (70 percent) among qualifying passers.

Pros

Tremendous arm talent — effortlessly makes all of the throws

Student of the game and has been groomed by NFL wide receiver Mohamed Sanu

Shows the skill set to develop into an elite NFL quarterback

Haskins’ vision of the field is advanced for his limited experience

Pocket presence is NFL-ready — adept at feeling pressure and climbing the pocket

Shows multiple throwing angles and trajectories in accordance to what the defense provides

Has a knack for the big play and the willingness to go for it

Possesses the sturdy build to make up for his lack of mobility

Rarely caught flat-footed while going through his reads

Tremendous production at an elite football program versus high-level competition

Cons

Extremely inexperienced in relation to typical first-round quarterbacks

Can be too reliant on his arm talent and will make unnecessary throws that can be problematic in the NFL

Despite being advanced in his ability to read the field, Haskins has displayed an occasional blind spot for dropping linebackers in zone coverage

Statuesque mobility outside of the pocket and exhibits diminished accuracy on the move — will require a reliable offensive line in the pros

Sometimes uncorks it when a touch pass is required

Fantasy outlook

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray could be the first passer chosen, which influences where Haskins winds up. Typically, teams in position to pick a top-tier quarterback have little with which to work at the skill positions.

Haskins is mostly in play for the following teams: Washington (15th), Denver (10th), Cincinnati (11th), Miami (13th), Oakland (4th, 24th, 27th), and the New York Giants (No. 6). The Redskins have been linked to Haskins via media reports, and any of those teams could be considered top contenders. Should Haskins slide, a few less likely spots could be Pittsburgh (20th) and the Los Angeles Chargers (28th). Both teams have quarterbacks in their late 30s, but neither player has shown signs of slowing down.

The best-case scenario for Haskins in fantasy is probably Oakland, but the likelihood of him starting right away is quite low. The Dolphins and Redskins may offer the greatest odds of playing immediately, although both rosters are starved for playmakers at wide receiver. He probably will be forced to sit for a year, or at least most of his rookie season, in Denver, Cincy, Oakland and New York. He certainly would red shirt in LA or Pittsburgh, barring an injury-generated promotion.

Any which way one slices it, Haskins has no immediate fantasy football worth. His future is as bright as any incoming quarterback in recent memory, and gamers in full-retention keeper formats can valuate him as no worse than No. 2 in this year’s class, depending on where you sit on Murray’s long-term prospects.

Quarterbacks are too dependent on players around them to make any sort of reliable long-range read. Looking at the nature of his makeup, Haskins is built for pass-heavy, vertically inclined systems, and fantasy owners can’t ask for much more out of a situation.