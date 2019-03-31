Rookie Rundown: WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame

Notre Dame receiver Miles Boykin is raw but promising and offers NFL teams a tantalizing prospect with a strong chance of future stardom.

His rare combination of size and athleticism are combated by inconsistent techniques, an underdeveloped route tree, and a perceived lack of focus. Should an NFL coaching staff be able to harness his potential, Boykin could be a steal in the upcoming draft.

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 pounds

40 time: 4.42 seconds

After working with the scout team as a freshman in 2015, Boykin saw limited time with the primary offense the following two seasons. He would flash a little with three touchdowns on 18 grabs, demonstrating a downfield presence in 2017.

Table: WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame — stats (2016-18)

Year Rec Yards Avg. TD Long Run att Run Yards Avg. TD FUM 2016 6 81 13.5 1 25 0 0 0 0 0 2017 12 253 21.1 2 55 0 0 0 0 0 2018 59 872 14.8 8 40 0 0 0 0 0

Boykin’s career highlight arguably was a one-handed, game-winning touchdown grab from 55 yards out against LSU in the 2017 Citrus Bowl. During his redshirt junior year, the starting wideout displayed the ability to play all over the field with success.

Pros

Rare blend of size, speed and explosiveness (43 1/2-inch vertical jump, 140-inch broad jump)

Built lower body with great hip sink for a player of his height

Dangerous in jump-ball situations — displays plus body control in the air

Has the makeup to be a dominant receiver with the right coaching

Catches well enough and usually away from his body — shows extension and can create separation due to his wingspan and leaping ability

Cons

Despite his size, can be jammed at the line by smaller corners

Noticeably more developed lower half than upper body — could get functionally stronger without turning into the Hulk

Average route-running skills but has the potential for substantial growth

Needs to improve his ability after the catch

Has been criticized for inconsistent focus

Fantasy football outlook

Interestingly, most of Boykin’s weaknesses are fixable with the right coaching and strength program. He’s obviously raw with just one season of significant work — we’re looking at cathedral ceilings in the right situation. There will be a transition period for him, regardless of which team chooses Boykin. He needs time to grow and better grasp the position’s nuances.

Look for a draft placement somewhere during the second day … he was given a Round 2 grade by the NFL’s advisory committee. In some ways, Boykin profiles similarly to a Hall of Famer in Terrell Owens, but the most common comparison aptly is Kenny Golladay. Any positive combination of each player’s fantasy offerings would carve out a nice career path.

Until Boykin develops more as an intermediate target, his best utility will come as a downfield threat. This role makes a player inconsistently productive in fantasy, while simultaneously opening the door for Boykin to play in most any system. He’s a wonderful gamble in full-retention keeper setups but should be avoided in single-year formats.