2019 top free-agent tracker

Updated: April 3, 2019
|Quarterback
|Age
|Games
|Old
|New
|Contract
|Status
|Tyrod Taylor
|30
|4
|CLE
|LAC
|2-year, $11M
|UFA
|Teddy Bridgewater
|27
|5
|NO
|NO
|1-year, $7.3M
|UFA
|Josh McCown
|40
|4
|NYJ
|UFA
|Nick Foles
|30
|5
|PHI
|JAC
|4-year, $88M
|UFA
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|36
|8
|TB
|MIA
|2-year, $11M
|UFA
|Running Back
|Age
|Games
|Old
|New
|Contract
|Status
|Tevin Coleman
|26
|16
|ATL
|SF
|2-year, $8.5M
|UFA
|Javorius Allen
|28
|14
|BAL
|UFA
|Alex Collins
|25
|10
|BAL
|RFA
|Gus Edwards
|24
|11
|BAL
|ERFA
|Ty Montgomery
|26
|13
|BAL
|UFA
|LeGarrette Blount
|32
|16
|DET
|UFA
|Alfred Blue
|28
|16
|HOU
|UFA
|T.J. Yeldon
|25
|14
|JAC
|UFA
|Spencer Ware
|27
|13
|KC
|UFA
|Charcandrick West
|28
|3
|KC
|UFA
|C.J. Anderson
|28
|11
|LAR
|DET
|1-year, tbd
|UFA
|Frank Gore
|36
|14
|MIA
|BUF
|1-year, $2M
|UFA
|Latavius Murray
|28
|16
|MIN
|NO
|4 year, $14.4M
|UFA
|Mark Ingram
|29
|12
|NO
|BAL
|3-year, $15M
|UFA
|Bilal Powell
|30
|7
|NYJ
|UFA
|Jalen Richard
|25
|16
|OAK
|RFA
|Doug Martin
|30
|16
|OAK
|UFA
|Marshawn Lynch
|33
|6
|OAK
|UFA
|Darren Sproles
|36
|6
|PHI
|UFA
|Jay Ajayi
|26
|4
|PHI
|UFA
|Le’Veon Bell
|27
|0
|PIT
|NYJ
|4-year, $52.5M
|UFA
|Peyton Barber
|25
|16
|TB
|TB
|1-year, $2M
|RFA
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|29
|16
|TB
|UFA
|Adrian Peterson
|34
|16
|WAS
|WAS
|2-year, $5M
|UFA
|Wide Receiver
|Age
|Games
|Old
|New
|Contract
|Status
|J.J. Nelson
|27
|14
|ARI
|OAK
|1-year, $1M
|UFA
|John Brown
|29
|16
|BAL
|BUF
|3 year, $27M
|UFA
|Devin Funchess
|25
|14
|CAR
|IND
|1-year, $13M
|UFA
|Kevin White
|27
|9
|CHI
|UFA
|Rashard Higgins
|24
|13
|CLE
|CLE
|1-year, $2M
|RFA
|Breshad Perriman
|25
|10
|CLE
|TB
|1-year, $4M
|UFA
|Cole Beasley
|30
|16
|DAL
|BUF
|4-year, $29M
|UFA
|Tavon Austin
|28
|7
|DAL
|DAL
|1-year, $1.8M
|UFA
|Randall Cobb
|29
|9
|GB
|DAL
|1-year,$5M
|UFA
|Geronimo Allison
|25
|5
|GB
|GB
|1-year, $2.8m
|RFA
|Chester Rogers
|25
|16
|IND
|RFA
|Ryan Grant
|28
|14
|IND
|OAK
|tbd
|UFA
|Zach Pascal
|24
|16
|IND
|ERFA
|Dontrelle Inman
|30
|9
|IND
|UFA
|Donte Moncrief
|26
|16
|JAC
|UFA
|Chris Conley
|26
|16
|KC
|UFA
|Kelvin Benjamin
|28
|15
|KC
|UFA
|Tyrell Williams
|27
|16
|LAC
|OAK
|4-year, $44.3m
|UFA
|Danny Amendola
|33
|16
|MIA
|DET
|1-year, $4.5M
|Chris Hogan
|30
|16
|NE
|UFA
|Phillip Dorsett
|26
|16
|NE
|NE
|1-year, $2.6m
|UFA
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|28
|15
|NE
|CHI
|2-year, $10M
|UFA
|Dez Bryant
|30
|0
|NO
|UFA
|Russell Shepard
|28
|12
|NYG
|UFA
|Corey Coleman
|25
|8
|NYG
|RFA
|Robby Anderson
|26
|14
|NYJ
|RFA
|Jermaine Kearse
|29
|14
|NYJ
|UFA
|Rishard Matthews
|29
|8
|NYJ
|UFA
|Brandon LaFell
|32
|6
|OAK
|UFA
|Martavis Bryant
|27
|8
|OAK
|UFA
|Golden Tate
|31
|15
|PHI
|UFA
|Jordan Matthews
|27
|14
|PHI
|SF
|1-year, $1.8M
|UFA
|Mike Wallace
|33
|2
|PHI
|UFA
|David Moore
|24
|16
|SEA
|ERFA
|Adam Humphries
|26
|16
|TB
|TEN
|4-year, $36M
|UFA
|Tight End
|Age
|Games
|Old
|New
|Contract
|Status
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|24
|15
|ARI
|ERFA
|Charles Clay
|30
|11
|BUF
|ARI
|1-year, $3.3M
|UFA
|Tyler Eifert
|28
|4
|CIN
|CIN
|1-year, $4M
|UFA
|Tyler Kroft
|26
|5
|CIN
|BUF
|3-year, $18.8M
|UFA
|Jeff Heuerman
|26
|11
|DEN
|DEN
|2-year, $9M
|UFA
|Marcedes Lewis
|35
|16
|GB
|GB
|1-year, $2.1M
|UFA
|Antonio Gates
|39
|16
|LAC
|UFA
|A.J. Derby
|27
|4
|MIA
|UFA
|Dwayne Allen
|29
|13
|NE
|MIA
|2-year, $7M
|UFA
|Jared Cook
|32
|16
|OAK
|NO
|2-year, $15M
|UFA
|Jesse James
|25
|16
|PIT
|UFA