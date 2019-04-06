Rookie Rundown: RB Mike Weber, Ohio State

A high school star, Ohio State running back Mike Weber originally committed to arch-rival Michigan before becoming a Buckeye. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Weber looked the part, going for more than 1,110 yards of offense and scoring nine times. He would win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award, in addition to earning second-team all-conference honors.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 211 pounds

40 time: 4.47 seconds



A hamstring injury curtailed Weber’s sophomore outing to just 101 carries, but he remained explosive and scored a personal-best 10 times. Weber went for half as many rushing touchdowns in his final year at Ohio State.

RB Mike Weber, Ohio State — stats (2016-18)

Year Att Yards Avg. TD Long Rec Yards Avg. TD Long 2016 182 1,096 6.0 9 52 23 91 4.0 0 15 2017 101 626 6.2 10 82 10 94 9.4 0 53 2018 172 954 5.5 5 49 21 112 5.3 1 15

As one can see, Weber’s year-over-year production was uneven, but big-play potential was consistently part of his arsenal. He wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game, and Weber handled only nine kickoffs in his three collegiate years.

Pros

Decent size and enough speed to make the edge

Better receiver than the stats indicate

Vision is better than average, if not most

Maintains pad level throughout contact to avoid being stood up with ease

Agile enough and runs with a smooth glide

Has demonstrated the ability to play at a high level for an elite program vs. tough competition

Outside potential to be a special teams contributor

Cons

Runs less powerfully than his frame suggests he could handle

Doesn’t have much of a stop-and-start gear

Inadequate in pass protection

Could be limited to read-option/zone-based systems

Lacks the upside to be a special player

Fantasy football outlook

Weber could be a “try hard” guy in the right offensive system and has a shot at outplaying his natural talent. He’s most likely a Day 3 draft choice and probably will need to catch a few breaks before being given a shot at contributing in 2019.

Over the long haul, Weber, with some help and/or luck, could develop into being a flex play in fantasy leagues. If he can radically change his profile and become a third-down option, his fantasy outlook is much brighter. For now, unless he has a monster offseason and manages to earn playing time, avoid him in all conventional formats.