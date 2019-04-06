Rookie Rundown: RB Mike Weber, Ohio State

A high school star, Ohio State running back Mike Weber originally committed to arch-rival Michigan before becoming a Buckeye. As a redshirt freshman in 2016, Weber looked the part, going for more than 1,110 yards of offense and scoring nine times. He would win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award, in addition to earning second-team all-conference honors.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 211 pounds
40 time: 4.47 seconds
A hamstring injury curtailed Weber’s sophomore outing to just 101 carries, but he remained explosive and scored a personal-best 10 times. Weber went for half as many rushing touchdowns in his final year at Ohio State.
RB Mike Weber, Ohio State — stats (2016-18)
|
Year
|
Att
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
TD
|
Long
|
Rec
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
TD
|
Long
|
2016
|
182
|
1,096
|
6.0
|
9
|
52
|
23
|
91
|
4.0
|
0
|
15
|
2017
|
101
|
626
|
6.2
|
10
|
82
|
10
|
94
|
9.4
|
0
|
53
|
2018
|
172
|
954
|
5.5
|
5
|
49
|
21
|
112
|
5.3
|
1
|
15
As one can see, Weber’s year-over-year production was uneven, but big-play potential was consistently part of his arsenal. He wasn’t asked to do much in the passing game, and Weber handled only nine kickoffs in his three collegiate years.
Pros
- Decent size and enough speed to make the edge
- Better receiver than the stats indicate
- Vision is better than average, if not most
- Maintains pad level throughout contact to avoid being stood up with ease
- Agile enough and runs with a smooth glide
- Has demonstrated the ability to play at a high level for an elite program vs. tough competition
- Outside potential to be a special teams contributor
Cons
- Runs less powerfully than his frame suggests he could handle
- Doesn’t have much of a stop-and-start gear
- Inadequate in pass protection
- Could be limited to read-option/zone-based systems
- Lacks the upside to be a special player
Fantasy football outlook
Weber could be a “try hard” guy in the right offensive system and has a shot at outplaying his natural talent. He’s most likely a Day 3 draft choice and probably will need to catch a few breaks before being given a shot at contributing in 2019.
Over the long haul, Weber, with some help and/or luck, could develop into being a flex play in fantasy leagues. If he can radically change his profile and become a third-down option, his fantasy outlook is much brighter. For now, unless he has a monster offseason and manages to earn playing time, avoid him in all conventional formats.