2019 top free-agent tracker

By April 9, 2019

Below are the free agents most likely to offer fantasy-relevant production this year.

Updated: April 9, 2019

Quarterback Age Games Old New Contract Status
Tyrod Taylor 30 4 CLE LAC 2-year, $11M UFA
Teddy Bridgewater 27 5 NO NO 1-year, $7.3M UFA
Josh McCown 40 4 NYJ UFA
Nick Foles 30 5 PHI JAC 4-year, $88M UFA
Ryan Fitzpatrick 36 8 TB MIA 2-year, $11M UFA

 

Running Back Age Games Old New Contract Status
Tevin Coleman 26 16 ATL SF 2-year, $8.5M UFA
Javorius Allen 28 14 BAL UFA
Alex Collins 25 10 BAL RFA
Gus Edwards 24 11 BAL ERFA
Ty Montgomery 26 13 BAL UFA
LeGarrette Blount 32 16 DET UFA
Alfred Blue 28 16 HOU UFA
T.J. Yeldon 25 14 JAC UFA
Spencer Ware 27 13 KC UFA
Charcandrick West 28 3 KC UFA
C.J. Anderson 28 11 LAR DET 1-year, tbd UFA
Frank Gore 36 14 MIA BUF 1-year, $2M UFA
Latavius Murray 28 16 MIN NO 4 year, $14.4M UFA
Mark Ingram 29 12 NO BAL 3-year, $15M UFA
Bilal Powell 30 7 NYJ UFA
Jalen Richard 25 16 OAK RFA
Doug Martin 30 16 OAK UFA
Marshawn Lynch 33 6 OAK UFA
Darren Sproles 36 6 PHI UFA
Jay Ajayi 26 4 PHI UFA
Le’Veon Bell 27 0 PIT NYJ 4-year, $52.5M UFA
Peyton Barber 25 16 TB TB 1-year, $2M RFA
Jacquizz Rodgers 29 16 TB UFA
Adrian Peterson 34 16 WAS WAS 2-year, $5M UFA

 

Wide Receiver Age Games Old New Contract Status
J.J. Nelson 27 14 ARI OAK 1-year, $1M UFA
John Brown 29 16 BAL BUF 3 year, $27M UFA
Devin Funchess 25 14 CAR IND 1-year, $13M UFA
Kevin White 27 9 CHI UFA
Rashard Higgins 24 13 CLE CLE 1-year, $2M RFA
Breshad Perriman 25 10 CLE TB 1-year, $4M UFA
Cole Beasley 30 16 DAL BUF 4-year, $29M UFA
Tavon Austin 28 7 DAL DAL 1-year, $1.8M UFA
Randall Cobb 29 9 GB DAL 1-year,$5M UFA
Geronimo Allison 25 5 GB GB 1-year, $2.8m RFA
Chester Rogers 25 16 IND RFA
Ryan Grant 28 14 IND OAK 1-year, $1m UFA
Zach Pascal 24 16 IND ERFA
Dontrelle Inman 30 9 IND UFA
Donte Moncrief 26 16 JAC UFA
Chris Conley 26 16 KC UFA
Kelvin Benjamin 28 15 KC UFA
Tyrell Williams 27 16 LAC OAK 4-year, $44.3m UFA
Danny Amendola 33 16 MIA DET 1-year, $4.5M
Chris Hogan 30 16 NE UFA
Phillip Dorsett 26 16 NE NE 1-year, $2.6m UFA
Cordarrelle Patterson 28 15 NE CHI 2-year, $10M UFA
Dez Bryant 30 0 NO UFA
Russell Shepard 28 12 NYG UFA
Corey Coleman 25 8 NYG RFA
Robby Anderson 26 14 NYJ RFA
Jermaine Kearse 29 14 NYJ UFA
Rishard Matthews 29 8 NYJ UFA
Brandon LaFell 32 6 OAK UFA
Martavis Bryant 27 8 OAK UFA
Golden Tate 31 15 PHI UFA
Jordan Matthews 27 14 PHI SF 1-year, $1.8M UFA
Mike Wallace 33 2 PHI UFA
David Moore 24 16 SEA ERFA
Adam Humphries 26 16 TB TEN 4-year, $36M UFA

 

Tight End Age Games Old New Contract Status
Ricky Seals-Jones 24 15 ARI ERFA
Charles Clay 30 11 BUF ARI 1-year, $3.3M UFA
Tyler Eifert 28 4 CIN CIN 1-year, $4M UFA
Tyler Kroft 26 5 CIN BUF 3-year, $18.8M UFA
Jeff Heuerman 26 11 DEN DEN 2-year, $9M UFA
Marcedes Lewis 35 16 GB GB 1-year, $2.1M UFA
Antonio Gates 39 16 LAC UFA
A.J. Derby 27 4 MIA UFA
Dwayne Allen 29 13 NE MIA 2-year, $7M UFA
Jared Cook 32 16 OAK NO 2-year, $15M UFA
Jesse James 25 16 PIT UFA

 

