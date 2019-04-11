USA Today Sports

2019 player movement tracker

2019 player movement tracker

Player Movement

2019 player movement tracker

By April 11, 2019

By: |

Updated April 11, 2019

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Charles Clay
Gone: J.J. Nelson
ATL New:
Gone: Tevin Coleman
BAL New: Mark Ingram Seth Roberts
Gone: Joe Flacco Alex Collins Michael Crabtree
John Brown
BUF New: Frank Gore John Brown
Cole Beasley
 Tyler Kroft
Gone: Chris Ivory Charles Clay
CAR New:
Gone: Devin Funchess
CHI New: Mike Davis Cordarrelle Patterson
Gone: Jordan Howard
CIN New:
Gone: Tyler Kroft
CLE New: Kareem Hunt Odell Beckham
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Breshad Perriman
DAL New: Jason Witten
Gone: Terrance Williams
Cole Beasley
DEN New: Joe Flacco
Gone: Case Keenum
DET New: C.J. Anderson Danny Amendola Jesse James
Gone: LeGarrette Blount
GB New:
Gone: Randall Cobb
HOU New:
Gone: Alfred Blue Demaryius Thomas
IND New: Devin Funchess
Gone: Ryan Grant
JAC New: Nick Foles Alfred Blue Chris Conley
Gone: Blake Bortles Carlos Hyde
KC New: Carlos Hyde
Gone: Chris Conley
Kelvin Benjamin
LAC New: Tyrod Taylor
Gone: Tyrell Williams
LAR New: Blake Bortles
Gone: C.J. Anderson
MIA New: Ryan Fitzpatrick Ricardo Louis
Gone: Ryan Tannehill Frank Gore Danny Amendola
MIN New:
Gone: Latavius Murray
NE New: A. Seferian-Jenkins
Gone: Cordarrelle Patterson
Chris Hogan		 Dwayne Allen
Rob Gronkowski
NO New: Latavius Murray Jared Cook
Gone: Mark Ingram
NYG New:
Gone: Jonathan Stewart Odell Beckham
NYJ New: Le’Veon Bell
Ty Montgomery		 Jamison Crowder
Gone: Isaiah Crowell Jermaine Kearse A. Seferian-Jenkins
OAK New: Isaiah Crowell Antonio Brown 
Tyrell Williams
J.J. Nelson
Ryan Grant
Gone: Doug Martin
Marshawn Lynch		 Jordy Nelson
Seth Roberts
 Jared Cook
PHI New: Jordan Howard DeSean Jackson
Gone: Nick Foles Jay Ajayi
Darren Sproles		 Jordan Matthews
Golden Tate
Mike Wallace
PIT New:
Gone: Le’Veon Bell Antonio Brown Jesse James
SEA New:
Gone: Mike Davis
SF New: Tevin Coleman Jordan Matthews
Gone: Alfred Morris Pierre Garcon
TB New: Breshad Perriman
Gone: Ryan Fitzpatrick Jacquizz Rodgers DeSean Jackson
Adam Humphries
TEN New: Ryan Tannehill Adam Humphries
Gone: Blaine Gabbert
WAS New: Case Keenum
Gone: Jamison Crowder

 

 

, , , , , , , Player Movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home