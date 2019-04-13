Rookie Rundown: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

A true junior prospect, Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown enters the 2019 NFL Draft as one of the most highly rated players at his position. His blend of size, sneaky athleticism and mental makeup will attract plenty of suitors.

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 226 pounds

40 time: 4.49 seconds



Brown was a four-star prep recruit played in every game as a true freshman, starting one. A year later, he would be on the national radar after earning third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC recognition. He would be a first-teamer int he SEC again as a junior and set the school record for yardage.

WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss — stats (2016-18)

Year Rec Yards Avg. TD Long Rush att Yards Avg. TD 2016 29 412 14.2 2 37 0 0 0 0 2017 75 1,252 16.7 11 77 0 0 0 0 2018 85 1,320 15.5 6 84 0 0 0 0

As the stats show, he can be a reception hog and still get down the field. Brown was even drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 2016 amateur draft, selected as an outfielder. He participated in the extended spring practices each of the past three years.

Pros

Tremendous route-running skills to create separation and master timing routes — extremely quick-footed

Big-bodied receiver with an impressive build

Highly competitive and easily coached

Hands catcher and has a vault of film displaying his ability to lay out for a ball

Dynamic out of the slot due to his ability to change direction, run multiple routes, shield defenders, and get nasty after the catch

Tracks the ball well over his shoulders

Quality blocker with room to improve

Shows multiple gears going up and down throughout routes

Difficult to bring down in the open field

Tough, gritty, durable

Cons

Needs a step to outrun most NFL defensive backs

Could struggle to adjust to facing NFL speed and physical cornerbacks jamming him at the line

Occasional drops — appear to be concentration lapses and may be correctable

Could have a capped ceiling in the NFL of a WR2/glorified possession receiver

Fantasy football outlook

Brown looked freakish at times in college and has the makings of an NFL starter. He would benefit the most, at least early in his career, from playing opposite a downfield threat or a stud whose game often requires double coverage.

It will come as a surprise if he falls out of Round 2. This is a mostly weak receiver class, and a number of NFL teams are in need of his skill set. Washington, Baltimore, Miami, New England, Arizona, among several others, could be the top suitors.

Brown is a late-round fantasy choice this year and has an outside shot of topping 50 balls, in the best-case scenario. The most common route is he is sporadically worked into an offense before given a legitimate shot at starting in Year 2.