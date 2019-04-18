Rookie Rundown: RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

A true senior, Washington running back Myles Gaskin was extremely productive in his time with the Huskies. He rushed for no fewer than 1,268 yards in any of his four seasons as the primary back, and it all began with an All-American honor as a true freshman in 2015.

He was Washington’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player winner that year, and Gaskin followed it up with a first-team all-conference selection after his sophomore campaign.

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 205 pounds

40 time: 4.58 seconds



Gaskin would go on to set the all-time mark for rushing (41) and total (45) scores in Washington history as a junior, adding the all-time rushing crown to his credit in the 2018 season.

RB Myles Gaskin, Washington — stats (2015-18)

Year Att Yards Avg. TD Long Rec Yards Avg. TD Long 2018 259 1,268 4.9 12 80 21 77 3.7 1 14 2017 222 1,380 6.2 21 69 19 232 12.2 3 76 2016 237 1,373 5.8 10 68 19 137 7.2 1 24 2015 227 1,302 5.7 14 86 6 19 3.2 0 8

A nose for the end zone and sustained ground success, Gaskin was tremendously successful in college. There’s a major question to be answered regarding how well his game will translate into the pros. His style of running looks upright at times but is mostly due to a long torso and shorter lower body.

Pros

Hits his top gear early in each run — doesn’t possess blazing speed by any means but is fast enough to gain chunk plays with a step on defenders

Built for a zone-blocking system and shows the ability to make defenders miss in traffic

Proven, durable workhorse in college with remarkable consistency in the stats sheet

Tracks the ball well down the field as a receiver — despite a limited role in the aerial game, Gaskin has shown well for himself on wheel and release routes

Can get to the edge due to being quicker than fast

Cons

A ton of mileage on the odometer

Lacks elite speed in the open field — part of this is due to his shorter legs

Isn’t exceptionally good at any one thing — could be overly system-dependent in the NFL

Questionable instincts in play development

Mostly untested in the passing game from a volume perspective

Despite being a horse at Washington, Gaskin may be better suited for committee work in the NFL

Leaves yardage on the field by shying away from some winnable contact situations

Fantasy football outlook

Gaskin reminds a little of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones’ USC film. It’s easy to like Gaskin’s production, but — like Jones — how well he translates into the NFL is a sticking point that — unlike Jones — will keep him out of the first two days of the draft, in all likelihood.

An expected placement of Rounds 5 or 6 is reasonable, and at that stage of the draft, he could end up in most any city as a complementary piece to a backfield. Teams employing zone-blocking schemes should be higher on the list of probably suitors.