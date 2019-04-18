Rookie Rundown: RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

A true senior, Washington running back Myles Gaskin was extremely productive in his time with the Huskies. He rushed for no fewer than 1,268 yards in any of his four seasons as the primary back, and it all began with an All-American honor as a true freshman in 2015.
He was Washington’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player winner that year, and Gaskin followed it up with a first-team all-conference selection after his sophomore campaign.
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 205 pounds
40 time: 4.58 seconds
Gaskin would go on to set the all-time mark for rushing (41) and total (45) scores in Washington history as a junior, adding the all-time rushing crown to his credit in the 2018 season.
RB Myles Gaskin, Washington — stats (2015-18)
|
Year
|
Att
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
TD
|
Long
|
Rec
|
Yards
|
Avg.
|
TD
|
Long
|
2018
|
259
|
1,268
|
4.9
|
12
|
80
|
21
|
77
|
3.7
|
1
|
14
|
2017
|
222
|
1,380
|
6.2
|
21
|
69
|
19
|
232
|
12.2
|
3
|
76
|
2016
|
237
|
1,373
|
5.8
|
10
|
68
|
19
|
137
|
7.2
|
1
|
24
|
2015
|
227
|
1,302
|
5.7
|
14
|
86
|
6
|
19
|
3.2
|
0
|
8
A nose for the end zone and sustained ground success, Gaskin was tremendously successful in college. There’s a major question to be answered regarding how well his game will translate into the pros. His style of running looks upright at times but is mostly due to a long torso and shorter lower body.
Pros
- Hits his top gear early in each run — doesn’t possess blazing speed by any means but is fast enough to gain chunk plays with a step on defenders
- Built for a zone-blocking system and shows the ability to make defenders miss in traffic
- Proven, durable workhorse in college with remarkable consistency in the stats sheet
- Tracks the ball well down the field as a receiver — despite a limited role in the aerial game, Gaskin has shown well for himself on wheel and release routes
- Can get to the edge due to being quicker than fast
Cons
- A ton of mileage on the odometer
- Lacks elite speed in the open field — part of this is due to his shorter legs
- Isn’t exceptionally good at any one thing — could be overly system-dependent in the NFL
- Questionable instincts in play development
- Mostly untested in the passing game from a volume perspective
- Despite being a horse at Washington, Gaskin may be better suited for committee work in the NFL
- Leaves yardage on the field by shying away from some winnable contact situations
Fantasy football outlook
Gaskin reminds a little of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones’ USC film. It’s easy to like Gaskin’s production, but — like Jones — how well he translates into the NFL is a sticking point that — unlike Jones — will keep him out of the first two days of the draft, in all likelihood.
An expected placement of Rounds 5 or 6 is reasonable, and at that stage of the draft, he could end up in most any city as a complementary piece to a backfield. Teams employing zone-blocking schemes should be higher on the list of probably suitors.