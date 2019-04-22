USA Today Sports

2019 top free-agent tracker

By April 22, 2019

Updated: April 22, 2019

Quarterback Age Games Old New Contract Status
Tyrod Taylor 30 4 CLE LAC 2-year, $11M UFA
Teddy Bridgewater 27 5 NO NO 1-year, $7.3M UFA
Josh McCown 40 4 NYJ UFA
Nick Foles 30 5 PHI JAC 4-year, $88M UFA
Ryan Fitzpatrick 36 8 TB MIA 2-year, $11M UFA

 

Running Back Age Games Old New Contract Status
Tevin Coleman 26 16 ATL SF 2-year, $8.5M UFA
Javorius Allen 28 14 BAL UFA
Alex Collins 25 10 BAL RFA
Gus Edwards 24 11 BAL BAL 1-year, tbd ERFA
Ty Montgomery 26 13 BAL NYJ 1-year, $895,000 UFA
LeGarrette Blount 32 16 DET UFA
Alfred Blue 28 16 HOU JAC 1-year, $895,000 UFA
T.J. Yeldon 25 14 JAC BUF tbd UFA
Spencer Ware 27 13 KC UFA
Charcandrick West 28 3 KC UFA
C.J. Anderson 28 11 LAR DET 1-year, $1.5M UFA
Frank Gore 36 14 MIA BUF 1-year, $2M UFA
Latavius Murray 28 16 MIN NO 4 year, $14.4M UFA
Mark Ingram 29 12 NO BAL 3-year, $15M UFA
Bilal Powell 30 7 NYJ UFA
Jalen Richard 25 16 OAK OAK 1-year $3.01M RFA
Doug Martin 30 16 OAK UFA
Marshawn Lynch 33 6 OAK UFA
Darren Sproles 36 6 PHI UFA
Jay Ajayi 26 4 PHI UFA
Le’Veon Bell 27 0 PIT NYJ 4-year, $52.5M UFA
Peyton Barber 25 16 TB TB 1-year, $2M RFA
Jacquizz Rodgers 29 16 TB UFA
Adrian Peterson 34 16 WAS WAS 2-year, $5M UFA

 

Wide Receiver Age Games Old New Contract Status
J.J. Nelson 27 14 ARI OAK 1-year, $1M UFA
John Brown 29 16 BAL BUF 3 year, $27M UFA
Devin Funchess 25 14 CAR IND 1-year, $13M UFA
Kevin White 27 9 CHI ARI 1-year, $1.5M UFA
Rashard Higgins 24 13 CLE CLE 1-year, $2M RFA
Breshad Perriman 25 10 CLE TB 1-year, $4M UFA
Cole Beasley 30 16 DAL BUF 4-year, $29M UFA
Tavon Austin 28 7 DAL DAL 1-year, $1.8M UFA
Randall Cobb 29 9 GB DAL 1-year,$5M UFA
Geronimo Allison 25 5 GB GB 1-year, $2.8M RFA
Chester Rogers 25 16 IND RFA
Ryan Grant 28 14 IND OAK 1-year, $1M UFA
Zach Pascal 24 16 IND ERFA
Dontrelle Inman 30 9 IND UFA
Donte Moncrief 26 16 JAC UFA
Chris Conley 26 16 KC JAC 2-year, $4.6M UFA
Kelvin Benjamin 28 15 KC UFA
Tyrell Williams 27 16 LAC OAK 4-year, $44.3M UFA
Danny Amendola 33 16 MIA DET 1-year, $4.5M
Chris Hogan 30 16 NE CAR 1-year, TBD UFA
Phillip Dorsett 26 16 NE NE 1-year, $2.6M UFA
Cordarrelle Patterson 28 15 NE CHI 2-year, $10M UFA
Dez Bryant 30 0 NO UFA
Russell Shepard 28 12 NYG NYG 1-year, $1.25M UFA
Corey Coleman 25 8 NYG RFA
Robby Anderson 26 14 NYJ NYJ 1-year, $3.01M RFA
Jermaine Kearse 29 14 NYJ UFA
Rishard Matthews 29 8 NYJ UFA
Brandon LaFell 32 6 OAK UFA
Martavis Bryant 27 8 OAK UFA
Golden Tate 31 15 PHI NYG 4-year, $37.5M UFA
Jordan Matthews 27 14 PHI SF 1-year, $1.8M UFA
Mike Wallace 33 2 PHI UFA
David Moore 24 16 SEA ERFA
Adam Humphries 26 16 TB TEN 4-year, $36M UFA

 

Tight End Age Games Old New Contract Status
Ricky Seals-Jones 24 15 ARI ARI 1-year, $645,000 ERFA
Charles Clay 30 11 BUF ARI 1-year, $3.3M UFA
Tyler Eifert 28 4 CIN CIN 1-year, $4M UFA
Tyler Kroft 26 5 CIN BUF 3-year, $18.8M UFA
Jeff Heuerman 26 11 DEN DEN 2-year, $9M UFA
Marcedes Lewis 35 16 GB GB 1-year, $2.1M UFA
Antonio Gates 39 16 LAC UFA
A.J. Derby 27 4 MIA UFA
Dwayne Allen 29 13 NE MIA 2-year, $7M UFA
Jared Cook 32 16 OAK NO 2-year, $15M UFA
Jesse James 25 16 PIT DET 4-year, $22.6M UFA

 

